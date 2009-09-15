RSS

Open Jam

With two shows in a row Sunday, I wasn’t going to have much time between the Off The Wall show and the Rep Cabaret show. Little did I know that I’d have only roughly ten minutes to make it from Off The Wall’s studio theatre space, across the stree.. more

Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage4309.jpe

Well, it's good see that somebody found a use for Peter, Bjorn and John's wildly uneven latest album, Living Thing. If that record arrived half-formed, then Mick Boogie's re-imagining of that record, the Re-Living Thing mixtape—available for free.. more

Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4183.jpe

Aug 21, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage4113.jpe

In a review that reads largely like a preview for the upcoming Volcano Choir album, Pitchfork's Grayson Currin gave a strong 8.0 to Milwaukee drummer Jon Mueller's Physical Changes, writing that its a rare experimental album with potential mass ap.. more

Aug 7, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4309.jpe

In 2001 the Milwaukee Bucks fell one game short of reaching the NBAFinals. Since then, th Sporting News ,Sports more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage4310.jpe

Brett Favre didn’t wear “004” on Sunday, but last week he was depictedas a secret agent in some media. It was learned that Favre, whobitterly left Green Bay for the ,Sports more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage4183.jpe

"You're a little nervous about the gasmask, right?" asks Yisrael Campbell. With Circumcise Me ,Film more

Oct 23, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage4113.jpe

   Listening to "Rev," the first song on the Elusive Parallelograms' n and everything changes ,Local Music more

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

blogimage2359.jpe

Likea good jellyroll, the heart of jazz is the jam. The organized spontaneity and Silberglicity ,Local Music more

Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES