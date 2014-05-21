RSS

Open Records Requests

highway-construction.jpg.jpe

A grassroots group critical of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s planned reconstruction of Highway 164/J in Waukesha and Washington counties alleges the more

May 21, 2014 2:29 AM News Features 1 Comments

email2.jpg.jpe

Reporters have just started digging through the 27,000 pages of documents released in the long-running John Doe investigation that yielded six convictions of Gov. Scott Walker’s county more

Feb 26, 2014 2:14 AM Expresso

abele.jpg.jpe

Funny—when I’d file open records requests withMilwaukee County to look into the communications of the Walker administration,the county always provided them for no cost. In fact, just a few weeks ago, the county mailed mea disc with more than .. more

May 2, 2013 6:04 PM Daily Dose

blogimage9226.jpe

The lo-fi murmurs ofmany of these “lost” recordings by Jamaican singer Kiddus I, recorded circa1980, only enhance their appeal. Aside from a couple of earnest efforts to ridethe fading disco wave, the tracks on this two-disc set are root,CD... more

Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES