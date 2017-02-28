Open Records
State Supreme Court Protects David Clarke from Public Scrutiny
“If Clarke’s deputies pull over a mother for a broken tail light and detain her for Immigration, the public has no right to know. Her children have no right to know." more
Feb 28, 2017 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
Supreme Court Protects Schimel, Shuts Out Public
“Today, the majority opinion significantly dims the lights on transparency in government and shuts off some lights by concluding that the Department of Justice may withhold both of the videos in their entirety,” Justice Shirley Abrahamso... more
Jan 3, 2017 2:23 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 4 Comments
Robin Vos Attempts to Protect Legislators’ Secrets
Through open records requests, the Center for Media and Democracy found that despite his denials Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) continued his quest to shield legislators from the public’s prying eyes and conceal their secrets afte... more
Sep 16, 2015 12:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Scott Walker and the Media
The irony of Gov. Scott Walker’s escalating war on his home state media is it’s the softest, friendliest, least critical press he’s likely to face from now on outside of those blithering fools at Fox. more
Jul 28, 2015 9:39 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Alberta Darling Shuts Down Public Debate on the Bucks Arena
Unfortunately, the public didn’t get to participate in Monday’s meeting of the Joint Finance Committee, and only got to hear testimony from hand-selected participants who support the current deal to build a Bucks arena with $377 million of ... more
Jul 7, 2015 11:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Leah Vukmir Gives In and Will Turn Over ALEC Emails
State Sen. LeahVukmir (R-Wauwatosa), who’s on the national board of the corporate bill-millALEC, will turn over her ALEC emails to the Center for Media and Democracy. ALEC had beenstamping its emails with a disclaimer, saying that they were c.. more
Mar 28, 2014 5:31 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Walker and His Aides Shared Confidential County Business on Private Emails
Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more
Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Supervisor Lipscomb Defends Kimberly Walker Dismissal
Drama has only increased in the weeks since the Milwaukee County board’s 13-5 vote to terminate the county’s top attorney, Kimberly Walker, hand-picked by County more
Jul 2, 2013 11:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Well-Balanced Drama in Rep’s ‘Radio Golf’
Any politician trying to make meaningful change is in for a tremendous challenge, as noble ideals become complicated by real-world concerns. Playwright August Wilson examines this idea in Radio Golf, the final play in Wilson’s exhaustive 10... more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater