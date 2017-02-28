RSS

Open Records

davidclarke.jpg.jpe

“If Clarke’s deputies pull over a mother for a broken tail light and detain her for Immigration, the public has no right to know. Her children have no right to know." more

Feb 28, 2017 4:08 PM Expresso 3 Comments

schimel_1.jpg.jpe

“Today, the majority opinion significantly dims the lights on transparency in government and shuts off some lights by concluding that the Department of Justice may withhold both of the videos in their entirety,” Justice Shirley Abrahamso... more

Jan 3, 2017 2:23 PM Expresso 4 Comments

issuerobinvos_richardhurdflickrcc.jpg.jpe

Through open records requests, the Center for Media and Democracy found that despite his denials Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) continued his quest to shield legislators from the public’s prying eyes and conceal their secrets afte... more

Sep 16, 2015 12:32 AM Expresso 3 Comments

taking liberties- walker- ray cross flickr cc.jpg.jpe

Ray Cross, Flickr CC

The irony of Gov. Scott Walker’s escalating war on his home state media is it’s the softest, friendliest, least critical press he’s likely to face from now on outside of those blithering fools at Fox. more

Jul 28, 2015 9:39 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

dsc03658.jpg.jpe

Unfortunately, the public didn’t get to participate in Monday’s meeting of the Joint Finance Committee, and only got to hear testimony from hand-selected participants who support the current deal to build a Bucks arena with $377 million of ... more

Jul 7, 2015 11:24 PM Expresso 1 Comments

vukmir fox.jpg.jpe

State Sen. LeahVukmir (R-Wauwatosa), who’s on the national board of the corporate bill-millALEC, will turn over her ALEC emails to the Center for Media and Democracy. ALEC had beenstamping its emails with a disclaimer, saying that they were c.. more

Mar 28, 2014 5:31 PM Daily Dose

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more

Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM News Features

img-county-executive-disagrees-with-plan-to-reform-milwaukee-county-government.jpg.jpe

Drama has only increased in the weeks since the Milwaukee County board’s 13-5 vote to terminate the county’s top attorney, Kimberly Walker, hand-picked by County more

Jul 2, 2013 11:24 PM News Features

blogimage10130.jpe

Any politician trying to make meaningful change is in for a tremendous challenge, as noble ideals become complicated by real-world concerns. Playwright August Wilson examines this idea in Radio Golf, the final play in Wilson’s exhaustive 10... more

Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES