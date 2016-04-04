RSS

Opening Day

peraltaw16ps023.jpg.jpe

We’ve endured a long 182 days since the last time the Milwaukee Brewers played a game that counted in the standings, but today that drought ends as Miller Park reopens its doors to host the Brewers and San Francisco Giants at 1:10 p.m. more

Apr 4, 2016 11:13 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

jscover.jpg.jpe

Opening Day inMilwaukee was once quite a bit different than it is today. If current openersare a night out on Water Street, opening day at County Stadium was a post-shiftknock-around at a corner bar in West Allis. The hulking old freighter o.. more

Mar 15, 2016 3:15 PM Brew Crew Confidential

arctic monkeys band 2014.jpg.jpe

When it comes to Summerfest, people place a curious significance on opening day, as if it’s some sort barometer by which you can read precisely how the next week and a half are going to play out.,Concert Reviews more

Jun 26, 2014 9:13 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

1eb83dd9e0466427bacfb475ccc5a85a.jpg.jpe

The start of baseball season with every team tied for first place used to be the time when Milwaukee Brewers fans could put everything out of their minds other than their more

Mar 26, 2014 4:37 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage18296.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers' most successful season in a quarter-century left fans wondering whether the team would be able to follow it up, especially now that... more

Apr 6, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It’s not that Whole Foods’ beer selection is the largest in the city; it’s where the beer selection can be found that’s notable—on a long aisle of refrigerated shelves in a grocery store that offers an expansive variety of hi more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Despite my somewhat recent obsession with the Brewers (2005), I’ve never actually been to Opening Day. I know it’s a Milwaukee holiday to be celebrated on par with St. Patrick’s Day, but see, even with my Irish roots, I don’t head out on March 17... more

Mar 30, 2010 6:54 PM More Sports

blogimage5116.jpe

The .357 String Band’s 8 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom will be a homecoming of sorts for the Milwaukee punk-bluegrass band, the first time they've played locally in six months after extensive ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

more

Mar 31, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage867.jpe

Colin O’Brien’s songs are timeless. Many of the numbers on his new CD, Dancing you ,Local Music more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

xiu.jpg.jpe

Xiu Xiu - "Women as Lovers" Xiu Xiu's demented post-punk/synth-pop overtures should feel like a tired shtick by this point, but the group keeps finding new ways to keep their tortured sound fresh. This time out, Jamie Stewart has peppe.. more

Jan 28, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage395.jpe

It's warm outside (comparatively), so you'd better enjoy it while it lasts. Take advantage Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES