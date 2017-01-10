Opiates
Let’s Do More to Treat Addiction
Why not start with a renewed commitment to providing access to affordable health insurance that covers successful treatment options? more
Jan 10, 2017 4:07 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
Kicking the Habit
The early medical intervention advocated by former Congressman Patrick Kennedy is contrary to how we currently treat mental health or substance use disorders. Now, we wait until someone has entered “stage 4” of their illness, then wonder... more
Sep 27, 2016 4:49 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Top New York Prosecutor Sheds Light on What Milwaukee Can Expect in the Growing Heroin and Painkiller Crisis
“America’s got a big taste for painkillers,” New York Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan told the crowd assembled at last week’s regional symposium on heroin and opiate addiction more
Jun 10, 2014 10:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Saving Lives: AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin’s Ultimate Mission
A package of bills meant to combat the heroin epidemic in Wisconsin is poised to pass the Senate as we go to press—with not one vote against it in the State Assembly. more
Feb 18, 2014 9:07 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features