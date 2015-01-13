Oprah Winfrey
Selma
Under Ava DuVernay’s direction, Selma captures the uncertainty and the lethal dangers that confronted civil rights activists. The film is a masterpiece. For anyone who despairs at the prospect of battling injustice, it serves as a great ins... more
Jan 13, 2015 9:39 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
The Hundred-Foot Journey
Older audiences received short shrift for decades from the movie industry. Lately, aging Baby Boomers have flexed their wallets and producers in Hollywood (and its outskirts) are responding. Alongside significant films such as Alexander Pa... more
Aug 14, 2014 1:56 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Roots with Henry Louis Gates'
Dapper and affable, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has become the foremost public spokesman for African American history. With his PBS series “Exploring Our Roots” (out on DVD), Gates begins his genealogical journey with his own people before broadenin.. more
Dec 13, 2010 1:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
In Vanda’s Room
With an urban-slum setting similar to Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning phenomenon Slumdog Millionaire, only without any feel-good carrot at the end of the string, Pedro Costa’s three-hour drama In Vanda’s Room paints a realist picture of the more
Apr 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee