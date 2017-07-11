Optimist Theatre
Optimist's Lighthearted 'Much Ado' for Summer 2017
This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Shakespeare in the Park Moves to the Marcus Center
In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM John Schneider A&E Feature 1 Comments
Immortal Questions in an Ancient Context
Optimist Theatre’s latest installment of Shakespeare in the Park, Julius Caesar, is a triumph of dark staging and political commentary. Their stirring and ominous production elements and exemplary ensemble cast combine to create a powerful ... more
Aug 9, 2016 4:13 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Julius Caesar’ in Kadish Park
The Optimist Theatre presents Shakepeare’s Julius Caesar Aug. 4-21 at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kadish Park. more
Julius Caeser Overlooking Downtown Milwaukee
It’s time for a return trip to Kadish Park to hang out with the Downtown Milwaukee Skyline and some more Shakespeare as Optimist Theatre once again hosts Free Shakespeare in the Park this August. Alan Edge plays Caesar. Okay, that’s cool. But Laur.. more
Jul 11, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘A Midsummer Night’s’ Summer of Love
Optimist Theatre restages Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in a ‘60s San Francisco setting. more
Taking the Kids to Shakespeare with Optimist Theatre
Shakespeare in the Park can be a very freeing experience. The stuffy confines of an indoor production can feel a little bit stiff reflected against audience expectations of High Art. Optimist Theatre’s current free outdoor production of A Midsum.. more
Jul 10, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Big, Crazy Outdoor Midsummer Night’s Dream
There’s a sense of a collision in the cast listing of Optimist’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream . Equity actors mix with a variety of others who have worked on a variety of other projects. It’s difficult to remember a single production that has.. more
Jul 9, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Free Shakespeare Performances by Optimist Theatre
Optimist Theatre performs A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Kadish Park. more
Jun 30, 2015 10:18 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Hands-On Work of Telling Stories
An interview with Ron Scot Fry of Milwaukee’s annual Shakespeare in the Park. more
Jun 22, 2015 9:55 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Off the Cuff
A ‘Winter’s Tale’ for the Summer
Optimist Theatre celebrates summer with The Winter’s Tale. One of Shakespeare’s most uneven works is as pleasantly disorienting as ever in a free outdoor production overlooking the Milwaukee skyline. Mark Corkins and Tom Reed star as longti... more
Jun 19, 2014 8:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare in the Park is Back
For Optimist Theatre’s fifth season of Shakespeare in the Park (SITP), the company presents a three-weekend long run of the famous playwright’s lesser-performed comedy, The Winter’s Tale. The work is typically recognized for having one of t... more
Jun 6, 2014 1:27 AM Amanda Sullivan Visual Arts 1 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Optimistic About Shakespeare: The Optimist Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park held a jocular fundraiser called “Unsphere the Stars” at Turner Hall to raise money for the Bard’s The Winter’s more
Feb 18, 2014 8:56 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Abstract Art: Opening its 54th season, Alverno Presents presented Nora Chipaumire’s enigmatic performance piece Miriam at Lynden Sculpture Garden more
Jul 24, 2013 1:26 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Like It in the Park
Optimist Theatre returns this summer with another free, outdoor Shakespeare production. This time around, Optimist stages the show in Kadish Park’s amphitheater overlooking the downtown Milwaukee skyline. The more
Jul 17, 2013 3:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare in Kadish Park
One of many plays by William Shakespeare to be staged in Wisconsin this summer, the Optimist Theatre’s As You Like It has the distinction of being perhaps the only one presented for free. Optimist has been doing a free outdoor more
Jul 10, 2013 11:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Optimist Theatre's Classic 'Macbeth'
Optimist Theatre welcomes the summer with an enjoyable production of Shakespeare's classic drama Macbeth. The outdoor staging on the campus of Alverno College moved along briskly on a crisp summer evening... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Free, Outdoor Shakespeare in June
June features not one, but two free outdoor productions of Shakespearean works. The better known of the two productions is Macbeth, which is being staged by Optimist Theatre. There is little that could be said here about Macbeth that hasn't... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Ode to Joy: The "Sound and Fury Sonnet Slam" was a delightful evening of readings—Shakespearean, original or otherwise—that were bawdy, uber-bawdy, romantic or downright funny. The event raised funds for the Optimist Theatre... more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
More Free Shakespeare In The Park
Not to be outdone by Optimist Theatre's upcoming free outdoor production of Macbeth this late June/early July . . . Mark Puchinsky and a number of others are staging a production of Two Gentleman of Verona for a few different Milwauke Parks. Th.. more
May 8, 2012 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater