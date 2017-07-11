RSS

Optimist Theatre

optismistbymichelleowczarski.jpg.jpe

This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more

Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Theater

peckpavilion.jpg.jpe

In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more

Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

theatrereview_optimist_a_(bycassiuscox).jpg.jpe

Photo by Cassius Cox

Optimist Theatre’s latest installment of Shakespeare in the Park, Julius Caesar, is a triumph of dark staging and political commentary. Their stirring and ominous production elements and exemplary ensemble cast combine to create a powerful ... more

Aug 9, 2016 4:13 PM Theater

shakespeare.jpg.jpe

The Optimist Theatre presents Shakepeare’s Julius Caesar Aug. 4-21 at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kadish Park. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:51 PM Theater

11150820_10153223996698713_683413903576380019_n.jpg.jpe

Optimist Theatre

It’s time for a return trip to Kadish Park to hang out with the Downtown Milwaukee Skyline and some more Shakespeare as Optimist Theatre once again hosts Free Shakespeare in the Park this August. Alan Edge plays Caesar. Okay, that’s cool. But Laur.. more

Jul 11, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

theater2.jpg.jpe

Photo by Anthony Anderson

Optimist Theatre restages Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in a ‘60s San Francisco setting. more

Jul 15, 2015 12:05 AM Theater

Shakespeare in the Park can be a very freeing experience. The stuffy confines of an indoor production can feel a little bit stiff reflected against audience expectations of High Art. Optimist Theatre’s current free outdoor production of A Midsum.. more

Jul 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

There’s a sense of a collision in the cast listing of Optimist’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream . Equity actors mix with a variety of others who have worked on a variety of other projects. It’s difficult to remember a single production that has.. more

Jul 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Optimist Theatre performs A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Kadish Park. more

Jun 30, 2015 10:18 PM Theater

offcuff.jpg.jpe

An interview with Ron Scot Fry of Milwaukee’s annual Shakespeare in the Park. more

Jun 22, 2015 9:55 PM Off the Cuff

10406948_10152473579068713_508315093306605381_n.jpg.jpe

Optimist Theatre celebrates summer with The Winter’s Tale. One of Shakespeare’s most uneven works is as pleasantly disorienting as ever in a free outdoor production overlooking the Milwaukee skyline. Mark Corkins and Tom Reed star as longti... more

Jun 19, 2014 8:22 PM Theater

10411312_10152448642663713_8857482736157563368_n.jpg.jpe

For Optimist Theatre’s fifth season of Shakespeare in the Park (SITP), the company presents a three-weekend long run of the famous playwright’s lesser-performed comedy, The Winter’s Tale. The work is typically recognized for having one of t... more

Jun 6, 2014 1:27 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Optimistic About Shakespeare: The Optimist Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park held a jocular fundraiser called “Unsphere the Stars” at Turner Hall to raise money for the Bard’s The Winter’s more

Feb 18, 2014 8:56 PM Around MKE

Abstract Art: Opening its 54th season, Alverno Presents presented Nora Chipaumire’s enigmatic performance piece Miriam at Lynden Sculpture Garden more

Jul 24, 2013 1:26 AM Around MKE

Optimist Theatre returns this summer with another free, outdoor Shakespeare production. This time around, Optimist stages the show in Kadish Park’s amphitheater overlooking the downtown Milwaukee skyline. The more

Jul 17, 2013 3:15 PM Theater

One of many plays by William Shakespeare to be staged in Wisconsin this summer, the Optimist Theatre’s As You Like It has the distinction of being perhaps the only one presented for free. Optimist has been doing a free outdoor more

Jul 10, 2013 11:15 PM Theater

Optimist Theatre welcomes the summer with an enjoyable production of Shakespeare's classic drama Macbeth. The outdoor staging on the campus of Alverno College moved along briskly on a crisp summer evening... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

June features not one, but two free outdoor productions of Shakespearean works. The better known of the two productions is Macbeth, which is being staged by Optimist Theatre. There is little that could be said here about Macbeth that hasn't... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Ode to Joy: The "Sound and Fury Sonnet Slam" was a delightful evening of readings—Shakespearean, original or otherwise—that were bawdy, uber-bawdy, romantic or downright funny. The event raised funds for the Optimist Theatre... more

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

 Not to be outdone by Optimist Theatre's upcoming free outdoor production of Macbeth this late June/early July . . . Mark Puchinsky and a number of others are staging a production of Two Gentleman of Verona for a few different Milwauke Parks. Th.. more

May 8, 2012 12:33 PM Theater

