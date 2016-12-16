Orange Sunshine
Trippy Music from the LSD Documentary ‘Orange Sunshine’
Manyfilmmakers producing a documentary on the utopian dreams surrounding LSD in the1960s would have resorted to the simple route: assemble the rights for a batchof period psychedelic hits—The Electric Prunes’ “I Had too Much.. more
Dec 16, 2016 8:58 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Film Festival Announces First Official Selections
The Milwaukee Film Festival has announced itsfirst eight official film selections, in honor of the festival’s 8th year. Metropolis featuring live musical accompaniment from Alloy Orchestra, Clement Cogitore’s Neither Heaven Nor Earth , and a.. more
Jun 28, 2016 3:23 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
New Year's Day Hangover Brunch
Join the Whole Foods Market (2305 N. Prospect Ave.) and chef Jordan Short as he provides the perfect cure to your New Year's Eve hangover with a delicious brunch for your aching stomach and stop by the specialty department to grab a drink t... more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Freakshow
Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script more
Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee