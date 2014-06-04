RSS

Orbis

localmusic.jpg.jpe

While it’s only been a year since they released their debut album, Milwaukee’s Calliope are not sitting idly on that momentum. Instead, they’re releasing a new EP called Orbis, a collection of rock songs that seemingly tosses off the traini... more

Jun 4, 2014 12:30 AM Local Music

calliope casino.jpg.jpe

For most bands, the organ is usually an accent instrument, something used to lend a little bit of color to otherwise guitar-dominated songs, but Milwaukee's Calliope made organs the marquee attraction of their 2013 self-titled debut, a kicking psy.. more

Apr 23, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

blogimage10221.jpe

One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton... more

Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES