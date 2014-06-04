Orbis
Calliope Finds a More Focused Groove on ‘Orbis’
While it’s only been a year since they released their debut album, Milwaukee’s Calliope are not sitting idly on that momentum. Instead, they’re releasing a new EP called Orbis, a collection of rock songs that seemingly tosses off the traini... more
Jun 4, 2014 12:30 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
Calliope Set a June 6 Album Release, Hit the "Casino"
For most bands, the organ is usually an accent instrument, something used to lend a little bit of color to otherwise guitar-dominated songs, but Milwaukee's Calliope made organs the marquee attraction of their 2013 self-titled debut, a kicking psy.. more
Apr 23, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine
One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton... more
Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee