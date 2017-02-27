RSS

Organ

justin dillard.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Alfonzo Jones

Justin Dillard and his trio schooled the Walker’s Point crowd in just how much stylistic range the organ is capable of. more

Feb 27, 2017 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

truestoryalbumreview.jpg.jpe

The bright clear tone of Jonny T-Bird’s electric guitar distinguishes the Milwaukee bluesman’s sophomore album, True Story. Organ and harmonica supplement the band’s guitar/bass/drum basics, and the combination reflects successful attempts ... more

Nov 29, 2016 2:53 PM Album Reviews

localmusic.jpg.jpe

While it’s only been a year since they released their debut album, Milwaukee’s Calliope are not sitting idly on that momentum. Instead, they’re releasing a new EP called Orbis, a collection of rock songs that seemingly tosses off the traini... more

Jun 4, 2014 12:30 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES