Dillard Organ Trio @ Gibraltar
Justin Dillard and his trio schooled the Walker’s Point crowd in just how much stylistic range the organ is capable of. more
Feb 27, 2017 11:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Jonny T-Bird & The MPs: True Story
The bright clear tone of Jonny T-Bird’s electric guitar distinguishes the Milwaukee bluesman’s sophomore album, True Story. Organ and harmonica supplement the band’s guitar/bass/drum basics, and the combination reflects successful attempts ... more
Nov 29, 2016 2:53 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Calliope Finds a More Focused Groove on ‘Orbis’
While it’s only been a year since they released their debut album, Milwaukee’s Calliope are not sitting idly on that momentum. Instead, they’re releasing a new EP called Orbis, a collection of rock songs that seemingly tosses off the traini... more
Jun 4, 2014 12:30 AM Joshua Miller Local Music