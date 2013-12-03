Organic
Walker’s Point Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company Awarded Organic Certification
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company’s recently opened roasting andpackaging facility at 224 W. Bruce St. has been awarded organic certification bythe nonprofit Midwest Organic Services Association (MOSA). In order to becertified, Anodyne had to pro.. more
Dec 3, 2013 10:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Radio WHT's Nutcracker Prequel
The Milwaukee Ballets next annual production of The Nutcracker opens at the middle of the month. People flock to the show as part of some strange desire to finally figure out what it's all about. It's not an easy story to understand and all that .. more
Nov 28, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Outpost Natural Foods
Tired of politics and business as usual, a 22-year-old Steve Pincus became the first manager of the East Kane Street Food Co-op, the roots of the now-familiar Outpost Natural Foods. It was 1970 when Pincus, who now more
Jan 9, 2013 1:25 PM Emily Patti A&E Feature
Organic Caramels With a Local Twist
Arizona native and Pewaukee transplant Rebecca Scarberry started Becky’s Blissful Bakery in 2007 as little more than a hobby, a way for a stay-at-home mom to pass away the long winter days she wasn’t used to... more
Sep 21, 2012 1:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
PEEPS, PEEPS, PEEPS Competition @ RAM
A Wisconsin museum, the distinctive Racine Art Museum (RAM), owns the honor of being the only art museum in the country to host a PEEPS competition. This year, the RAM opened their 2nd Annual International Peeps Competition on April 1 and extends .. more
Apr 14, 2011 9:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Still Waters at the Stackner
The classic poetry/spoken word open mic program is one of the more dynamic ways for performance to interface with the raw substance of language. People perform pieces they’ve written—sometimes modifying them there onstage while they’re performin.. more
Nov 11, 2010 12:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Marriage of Figaro
This fall the Skylight Opera Theatre presented a production of Rossini’s classic The Barber of Seville , which it’s now following up with a production of the sequel, The Marriage of Figaro . Set 10 years after the original more
Feb 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Future Green’s Creative Café Tarragon
There is an interesting, eco-friendly shop in Bay View named Future Green (2352 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). Though it’s not large, it has a wide choice of organic clothing, hand-woven fabrics and organic cleaning supplies. There is even a biodeg... more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Respecting Surf and Turf
Executivechef Jerry Garcia of Hotel Metro has committed to removing himself andhis kitch 411 E. Mason St., Milwaukee. Call (414) 272- 1937 or visit www.hotelmetro.com. ,Eat/Drink more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Obama's Cup of Tea
If conservative leaders no longer even try to offer serious solutions to national problems © 2009 Creators Syndicate Inc. ,News Features more
Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Mexican Greens
Chipotle Mexican Grill 600E. Ogden Ave., 223-4710 3232 S. 27th St., 389-1380 2717 N. MayfairRoad, 258-6649 $ CC: VS, MC, AmE,Dining Out more
Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 2 Comments
Destroyer! Woot!
I'm ambivalent about the upcoming Destroyer album, Trouble in Dreams. On one hand, I’ve been listening to it for two months and still haven’t warmed to it, but on the other, it took me nearly as long to discover the wonders of Destroyer’s last al.. more
Mar 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The English Beat
If a band exists on- and off-again long enough, eventuallyit will splinter off into two b Foto: Modernity in Central Europe, 1918-1945 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Single on Valentine's Night?
There’s no need for singles to spend Valentine’s Day alone,since they can try Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Food with Integrity
When youthink of fast food, what words come to mind? Integrity? Sustainability?Health? P The Art of Eating ,Eat/Drink more
Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 3 Comments