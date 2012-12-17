Orgasm
Could Nerve Issues Affect Orgasm?
My wife and I have been married for 6 years, and yet sex is still a mystery to us. It may be partly due to the fact that we always do it the same – I rub her clit with my fingers while moving my penis in and out of her. more
Dec 17, 2012 5:21 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Overcoming the Awkward: Talking About Sex With a Partner
Every year, I am part of a panel of “sexperts” at a national college peer education conference. Our goal: to answer as many anonymous sex questions as possible in 60 minutes. We always receive a fair number of questions on the more
Nov 8, 2012 3:36 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
What If Virginity Was Linked to Sexual Pleasure?
Are you considered a virgin if you already had sex and kids but can't feel pleasure while having sex, meaning not having an orgasm? I wrote a column recently in response to another reader question about the cultural construct of virginity.... more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
It's a Book! It's a Play! It's a Movie! 'Hysteria' and Our Continuing Fascination With the Invention of the Vibrator
Last weekend, I went to the Oriental Theatre to see Hysteria, a movie that covers the same ground as Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play) and Rachel Maines' book The Technology of Orgasm (read my comments on the Milwaukee... more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 3 Comments
I Want to Have an Orgasm During Sex With My Partner
I've been quite worried lately about my sex life with my partner. He's great, but I can't seem to get off. I have many times before, but only with myself and from stimulating the clitoris. Could you give us some tips on how I can actually h more
Mar 22, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress