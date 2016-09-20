Oriental
The Long Rebirth of a Neighborhood Movie Palace
As Bay View’s Avalon Theater prepares to host several prime attractions in this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, the movie palace stands as the incredibly rare example of a local theater reopened and thriving. more
Sep 20, 2016 2:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge Film
A Big Win for Equality: Appeals Court Strikes Down Wisconsin’s Same-Sex Marriage Ban
Sep 4, 2014 7:54 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Crispin Glover Talks DIY Film Promotion
In a breakout role, Crispin Glover brought a bizarre, nervy energy to the character George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future, but in the decades since, he’s kept Hollywood at a distance, periodically taking on bit roles that play off his i... more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature 1 Comments
Time to concede?
Barack won 'em all--Washington, Louisiana, Nebraska, Kansas,Maine. Hillary can't slow down the momentum. If she loses Virginia andWisconsin it's over. She should take comfort. No one could have defeated Barack Obama in this year. .. more
Feb 11, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
What a night!
I'm not objective. FightingBob.com won't endorse, of course, but on apersonal level, I support Barack. But whether you agree or you preferHillary, it was a hell of a night for Democrats. She won the popularvote by about 30,000; he won 14 states.. more
Feb 6, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Sensual Daydreams, the longest-running Rocky Horror Picture Showtroupe in the world, cele Red Pepper ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Sensual Daydreams, the longest-running Rocky Horror Picture Showtroupe in the world, cele Red Pepper ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee