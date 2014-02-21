Orlando Consort
Orlando Consort Goes Medieval
At the Early Music Now concert series I sometimes encounter music I never thought I would ever hear in live performance. Like all music students in college, years ago I gained only first-glance familiarity with the 14th-century French poet ... more
Feb 21, 2014 3:08 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
A Late Medieval Valentine
Early Music Now presents the Orlando Consort, one of Britain’s most revered vocal ensembles, in a performance of Guillaume de Machaut’s Le Voir Dit and 15th- and 16th-century masterworks by Dufay, Josquin and Ockeghem as the ensemble graces... more
Feb 12, 2014 4:33 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Early Music from Around the World
Charles Sullivan has seen it from both sides. For much of his life he was a musician, and for many years he led his own choral and string group, the Sullivan Ensemble. Since 2001, when he became executive and artistic director of Early Musi... more
Jan 8, 2014 12:37 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff