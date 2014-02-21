RSS

Orlando Consort

At the Early Music Now concert series I sometimes encounter music I never thought I would ever hear in live performance. Like all music students in college, years ago I gained only first-glance familiarity with the 14th-century French poet ... more

Feb 21, 2014 3:08 AM Classical Music

Early Music Now presents the Orlando Consort, one of Britain’s most revered vocal ensembles, in a performance of Guillaume de Machaut’s Le Voir Dit and 15th- and 16th-century masterworks by Dufay, Josquin and Ockeghem as the ensemble graces... more

Feb 12, 2014 4:33 AM Classical Music

Charles Sullivan has seen it from both sides. For much of his life he was a musician, and for many years he led his own choral and string group, the Sullivan Ensemble. Since 2001, when he became executive and artistic director of Early Musi... more

Jan 8, 2014 12:37 AM Off the Cuff

