Orlando
Brewers Within Half a Game of Postseason
If the Milwaukee Brewers are going to reach the postseason this year, they have some work to do against their own division: NL Central opponents make up 22 of their final 25 games. more
Sep 5, 2017 9:40 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
A Perfect Storm of Republican Hatred
No surprise that Donald Trump’s reaction to the Orlando shooting managed to combine three of his favorite topics—hatred of immigrants, hatred of Muslims and love of himself. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:39 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Running of the Llamas Returns to Hammond
In Spain it is a tradition that has been going on forcenturies to run bulls through the streets every year. In Hammond, Wisconsinthere is a similar tradition, except it involves llamas running through themain strip of their downtown area. Thi.. more
Aug 27, 2015 7:53 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
One look at the cover art of HBO's Temple Grandin is enough to either put you off, or pique your interest. It depicts Claire Danes in a Shirley Temple moptop and a cowgirl shirt straight out of the '40s. The retro getup replicates real-life... more
Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
The Fray and Chicago @ The Marcus Amphitheater
The Fray and Chicago have been announced as the latest Summerfest headliners. The Fray, a Denver piano-rock band that conquered the charts when their single “How to Save a Life” became the unofficial theme to “Grey’s Anatomy,” will affirm t.. more
Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Slippery Slopes
Orlando, Fla., group Slippery Slopes plays what can best be described as a surf-punk hybrid—but the punk in question is relatively light by contemporary standards, of the user-friendly Stooges brand (their lead singer can often sound like a dead ... more
Jul 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hip-Hop At Summerfest?
Did the manufactured controversy over Ludacris' booking last year at Summerfest make event organizers more reluctant to book rap acts this year? Pick up a copy of the Summerfest guide in this week's Shepherd and judge for yourself. You can count t.. more
Jun 12, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Wave vs. Sharks
Looking for a little afternoon delight, soccer fans? The Milwaukee Wave can scratch that Don’t Go Russian Off ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee