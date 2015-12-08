Oro Di Oliva
Not Just for Toast Anymore: 5 Lilies Offers Creative Jams for Any Meal
Jennifer Grundy and Gil Petrovic run 5 Lilies artisanal jam, which offers several varieties available year round and several seasonals as well. Gift baskets are also on offer and, Grundy says, “Homemade jam has the opportunity for multiple ... more
Dec 8, 2015 7:48 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Delightful Olive Oil
For a few years folks have been buying high-end vinegars and oils by the bottle at Oro di Oliva, an olive oil boutique in the Village of Wauwatosa (7606 Harwood Ave.) that has since expanded to Whitefish Bay (338 E. Silver Spring) and Milwa... more
Dec 16, 2013 6:25 PM Heather Zydek Dining Preview
Premium Olive Oil Coming to Public Market
Freshness is key when buying olive oil. An olive is at its peak the moment it is picked from a tree, so every month that olive oil sits on a shelf, it breaks down, its flavor... more
May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview