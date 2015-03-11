Orphans Of The Genocide
With Orphans of the Genocide, award-winning filmmaker Bared Maronian looks into what happened to the thousands of children orphaned after the Armenian Genocide a century ago. more
Mar 11, 2015 David Luhrssen
Orphans of the Genocide is an award-winning documentary on the human toll of one of thelast century’s great catastrophes, the Armenian Genocide. The documentary, seenat several film festivals around the U.S., will be screened in Racine as parto.. more
Mar 10, 2015 David Luhrssen
