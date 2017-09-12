RSS

Orson Welles

the_stranger_2_welles.jpg.jpe

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: Dare to Drum documents the creative process between the Dallas-based percussion ensemble D’Drum, Police drummer Stewart Copeland and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra; The Island of Dr. Moreau, starring ... more

Sep 12, 2017 3:01 PM Home Movies

aegateway_orsonwelles.jpg.jpe

Steve Spice examines the cinematic output of Orson Welles. more

May 31, 2016 1:04 PM A&E Feature

a+e_1.jpg.jpe

Steve Spice examines Gregg Toland’s cinematic vision in two classic films, Wuthering Heights and Citizen Kane. more

Dec 29, 2015 7:28 PM A&E Feature

bookpreview_youngorson.jpg.jpe

Tracing Orson Welles’ roots from his Midwestern upbringing through his early successes, award-winning Milwaukee writer Patrick McGilligan’s Young Orson: The Years of Luck and Genius on the Path to Citizen Kane is a sweeping narrative, groun... more

Dec 1, 2015 6:58 PM Books

film_orsonwelles.jpg.jpe

Orson Welles was born 100 years ago this month in Kenosha. To celebrate his centennial, the Citizen Welles Society of Kenosha is sponsoring a month of events honoring the legendary filmmaker and radio pioneer. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:18 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

ihatehollywood_darkcity.jpg.jpe

As Dark City opens, Charlton Heston swaggers out of a store decorated for Easterand into a harsher reality—tenement streets overhung with fire escapes and hardsurfaces covered with a thin coat of grime. Dark City (1950), aclassic of B film noir.. more

Dec 22, 2014 4:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

film.jpg.jpe

The coolest movie never made, and probably the most influential, is the subject of the documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune. A decade before David Lynch’s widely derided rendition of the Frank Herbert novel, Latin-American cult more

Apr 16, 2014 12:53 AM Film Reviews

 Orson Welles enjoyed his pipe and according to anew graphic novel, he was also fond of Cuban cigars, especially one brand. In The Cigar that Fell in Love with a Pipe bywriters-illustrators David Camus and Nick Abadzis, Welle.. more

Apr 13, 2014 12:32 PM I Hate Hollywood

 DeanMartin had several careers, from straight man to Jerry Lewis through drinking buddyfor Frank Sinatra and star of a weekly television variety show. In his waningyears, Martin hosted a series of televised celebrity roas.. more

Apr 8, 2014 9:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

 GabrielMiller states his case repeatedly in WilliamWyler: The Life and Films of Hollywood’s Most Celebrated Director (University Press of Kentucky): “Few directors could match Wyler’s range, hispsychological subtlety, his .. more

Dec 30, 2013 2:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Sneering Edward G. Robinson made his name ingangster pictures, but in The Stranger (1946) he's on the right side of thelaw. Robinson plays Wilson, an investigator with the Allied war crimestribunal, an angry man who breaks th.. more

Oct 14, 2013 1:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

Theater was born in ancient Athens in amphitheaters much like the one overlooking the city where this hit-filled concert was recorded. Peter Gabriel brought rock theater to an exceptional level in staging, lighting, choreography and gesture... more

Oct 10, 2013 4:35 PM Home Movies

 WilliamRandolph Hearst was a looming figure in American history, even before OrsonWelles memorably transposed him into a half-fictional character. Even after hisdeath in 1951, the media empire he built carried on and shows no signs ofslowin.. more

Jun 19, 2013 2:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> It's a bit jarring: the glaring error that leaps from the first sentence of the introduction to <em>Film &amp; Genocide</em> (published by University of Wisconsin Press). The word genocide was not coined in 1933 as the book states, but 1943, .. more

Mar 8, 2012 6:33 PM I Hate Hollywood

Marlene Dietrich is remembered in various ways. World War II buffs know her for singing the international hit of those years, “Lili Marlene,” that touched a chord among lonely soldiers the world over. TCM fans who have seen Dietrich scattered.. more

May 12, 2011 12:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11075.jpe

Mention Bing Crosby to many Baby Boomer rock fans and eyes will roll. For them, he represented everything out of date. He was dad’s favorite singer. But as recent biographies have shown, Crosby was once a hipster and an innovator; as a youn... more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage10186.jpe

Concert programming can be mysterious business. On paper last weekend’s Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert appeared to be a hodgepodge mix of American music. In practice it turned out to be an emotional rollercoaster with satisfying, accu... more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage10167.jpe

Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since more

Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9824.jpe

There’s no shortage of young bands resurrecting the sounds of American bluegrass these days, but many of them do so in the spirit of modern jam music, spinning long improvisations from the genre’s strident twang. Milwaukee’s .357 String more

Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Guardian ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES