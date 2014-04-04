Os Mutantes
Ani Cordero: Recordar
Like many Puerto Ricans, Ani Cordero shuttled between the mainland U.S. and the Caribbean while growing up. On the prolific singer-instrumentalist’s latest project, Cordero curates a collection of socially conscious songs from 20th-century ... more
Apr 4, 2014 9:00 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Tropicália
In 1964, Brazil’s military overthrew their country’s government and The Beatles’ music reached Latin America. The coincidence became the context for Tropicalism, the Brazilian counterculture that produced some astonishingly more
Mar 31, 2014 4:24 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Melancholia Approaches
<p> Director Lars von Trier has always eagerly defied the reigning conventions of cinema in search of different angles. His 2011 film <em>Melancholia</em> (out on Blu-ray and DVD) borrows a page from opera with a two-act structure and an opening t.. more
Mar 19, 2012 11:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Os Mutantes
Haih ,CD Reviews more
Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews