Oscar Awards
Oscar Predictions
The Golden Globes split itdown the middle: the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gave its Best MotionPicture trophy to Moonlight and to La La Land . Of course, the Globes havealways done at least one thing smarter than the Osc.. more
Feb 23, 2017 4:31 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Oscar Winning Room out On DVD
Everynow and then the shocking story becomes headline news: a woman is discoveredafter being held captive for years in some man’s basement or backroom whileneighbors passed by unaware. The reports inspired the fictional stor.. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Will ‘The Revenant’ Win Big?
Predictions for winning films at the 2016 Academy Awards. more
Feb 23, 2016 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Film
Last Word on the Oscars
I kept reaching for the fast-forward button—but then I remembered this was live television! Once again, the Academy Awards were gaudy, glitzy, drawn-out and dull. In other words: an expensive platform for TV ads. Host Neil Patrick Harris was a chi.. more
Feb 25, 2015 2:00 AM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Stephanie Felchner Today in Milwaukee
Café Centraal
Café Centraal stocks about 90 beers, including 23 on tap, each of which it serves in the proper glass. The restaurant’s selection of Belgian beers, many of them from small breweries, is especially inspired, and to keep things fresh the bar ... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
JJ Grey & Mofro w/ Brandi Shearer
Mofro, the rock ’n’ roll brainchild of Jacksonville, Fla., storyteller JJ Grey, is more or less an extension of its bandleader’s innate melodic gifts. From humble, late-’90s beginnings in the swamplands of northern Florida, the more
Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee