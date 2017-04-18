RSS

Oscar Isaac

filmclips420.jpg.jpe

Born in China, Disney’s latest nature film, features incredible landscapes, irresistible creatures and jaw-dropping photography. Free Fire features Brie Larson and Armie Hammer and features some ’70s flair and funny dialogue amid the monoto... more

Apr 18, 2017 3:41 PM Film Clips

mojave movie (2).jpg.jpe

Inwriter-director William Monahan’s Mojave , Garrett Hedlund plays Thomas, a jadedHollywood bad boy-star who wishes he were Byron or Rimbaud—or at least JimMorrison. Arrogant and alienated from human feeling, he wonders pretentiou.. more

Jan 22, 2016 2:29 PM I Hate Hollywood

film_starwars_a.jpg.jpe

The hype surrounding Episode VII of the Star Wars saga is deafening and the enthusiasm is genuine, the anticipation for Star Wars: The Force Awakens dwarfing even the films of the Harry Potter franchise. But the good news is that Writer-Dir... more

Dec 22, 2015 7:35 PM Film Reviews

exmachinsert5.jpg.jpe

A24 Films

Jun 29, 2015 1:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

homemovies_amostviolentyear.jpg.jpe

Jessica Chastain shows more steel than ever under her dreamy eyes in the engrossing drama, A Most Violent Year. more

May 1, 2015 1:30 PM Home Movies

ex-machina.jpg.jpe

Ex Machina, one of the best science fiction films of recent years, tells a story of artificial intelligence. more

Apr 21, 2015 8:24 PM Film Reviews

homevideo_twofaces_magnoliapictures.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

While not as psychologically acute as The Talented Mr. Ripley or Ripley’s Game, the latest cinematic adaptation of Patricia Highsmith, The Two Faces of January, is a gripping thriller in the key of Hitchcock. Viggo Mortensen, Kirsten Dunst ... more

Jan 29, 2015 4:25 PM Home Movies

film_amostviolentyear.jpg.jpe

1981 saw a record number of rapes and murders in the annals of New York City. By placing A Most Violent Year in 1981, writer-director J.C. Chandor infuses his film with the sense of urban paranoia that prevailed then. more

Jan 27, 2015 10:32 PM Film Reviews

film.jpg.jpe

Folksinger Llewyn Davis leans into the dim spotlight shining down onto the stage, playing guitar with homespun eloquence, eyes closed as he sings a ballad that was old before he was born. Llewyn (Oscar Isaac), a modestly popular performer i... more

Dec 15, 2013 7:29 PM Film Reviews

blogimage12433.jpe

They are the people who will not leave this planet without first bettering it, the citizens who simply cannot live their lives ignoring the fact that they share a community with people who are suffering from hunger. The individuals devoted ... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

blogimage11781.jpe

In the 2005 book Real Men Cook: Rites, Rituals, and Recipes for Living, author Karega Kofi Moyo writes, "Increasingly, African-American men in particular are often portrayed as criminals, drug addicts, absentee fathers and jailbirds. Seldom... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES