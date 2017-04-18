Oscar Isaac
Film Clips: April 20, 2017
Born in China, Disney’s latest nature film, features incredible landscapes, irresistible creatures and jaw-dropping photography. Free Fire features Brie Larson and Armie Hammer and features some ’70s flair and funny dialogue amid the monoto... more
Apr 18, 2017 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund Star in Mojave
Inwriter-director William Monahan’s Mojave , Garrett Hedlund plays Thomas, a jadedHollywood bad boy-star who wishes he were Byron or Rimbaud—or at least JimMorrison. Arrogant and alienated from human feeling, he wonders pretentiou.. more
Jan 22, 2016 2:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
The hype surrounding Episode VII of the Star Wars saga is deafening and the enthusiasm is genuine, the anticipation for Star Wars: The Force Awakens dwarfing even the films of the Harry Potter franchise. But the good news is that Writer-Dir... more
Dec 22, 2015 7:35 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Ex Machina Summons the Demon
Jun 29, 2015 1:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
'A Most Violent Year'
Jessica Chastain shows more steel than ever under her dreamy eyes in the engrossing drama, A Most Violent Year. more
May 1, 2015 1:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
‘Ex Machina’ or the Human Race?
Ex Machina, one of the best science fiction films of recent years, tells a story of artificial intelligence. more
Apr 21, 2015 8:24 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Two Faces of January
While not as psychologically acute as The Talented Mr. Ripley or Ripley’s Game, the latest cinematic adaptation of Patricia Highsmith, The Two Faces of January, is a gripping thriller in the key of Hitchcock. Viggo Mortensen, Kirsten Dunst ... more
Jan 29, 2015 4:25 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
‘A Most Violent Year’
1981 saw a record number of rapes and murders in the annals of New York City. By placing A Most Violent Year in 1981, writer-director J.C. Chandor infuses his film with the sense of urban paranoia that prevailed then. more
Jan 27, 2015 10:32 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Inside Llewyn Davis
Folksinger Llewyn Davis leans into the dim spotlight shining down onto the stage, playing guitar with homespun eloquence, eyes closed as he sings a ballad that was old before he was born. Llewyn (Oscar Isaac), a modestly popular performer i... more
Dec 15, 2013 7:29 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Milwaukee’s Good Food Movement
They are the people who will not leave this planet without first bettering it, the citizens who simply cannot live their lives ignoring the fact that they share a community with people who are suffering from hunger. The individuals devoted ... more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 2 Comments
Cooking for a Cause
In the 2005 book Real Men Cook: Rites, Rituals, and Recipes for Living, author Karega Kofi Moyo writes, "Increasingly, African-American men in particular are often portrayed as criminals, drug addicts, absentee fathers and jailbirds. Seldom... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview