Oscar-Nominated Shorts

A cute, little girl strolls by wearing black jeans, a black dress coat and mirror shades. There's a big computer desktop projected onto the screen above her. In a large, red window in the middle of it that says "Ignorance Is Patriotic." Kids are m.. more

Mar 23, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

The World's Stage Theater conjures the weight of a solidly enjoyable drama with its latest. In the intimate space of the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, a group of actors carefully bleed out the story of Amadeus. As written for the stage by .. more

Mar 15, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

Mar 14, 2014 5:40 PM Around MKE

 With Bringing Up Baby and His Girl Friday as treasured examples,screwball comedy flourished from the early 1930s to the early ‘40s—spanning theperiod when Hollywood’s censorship code was first fully implemented throughAme.. more

Mar 10, 2014 5:24 PM I Hate Hollywood

Former Badger and Hobey Baker Award winner Blake Geoffrion made it official today when he signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators. Per the Preds release, Blake became the first Tenneessee native to be signed to an NHL.. more

Jun 16, 2010 2:51 AM More Sports

With Milwaukee's outdoor music festivals fast approaching, remember to visit the smaller art venues when any thunderstorms pass through.  Smaller galleries offer a quiet, peaceful space to escape the summer crowds and an opportunity to s.. more

Jun 15, 2010 1:01 AM Visual Arts

As contemporary farces go, Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies is pretty nondescript. Two down-on-their luck actors find themselves impersonating long, lost female relatives of a dying woman in order to obtain an inheritance. In the process of doing so,.. more

Jun 5, 2010 1:44 PM Theater

I was recently at a very traditional religious wedding. Knowing the couple in question very little, I felt a bit out of place. I wish the two of them nothing but the best and hope to, at some point, get to know them a little better. They seem li.. more

Jun 2, 2010 12:14 PM Theater

The Times Cinema this week hosts screenings of some of the hardest Oscar-nominated works to see in theaters: the shorts. This program compiles the five animated and five live-action shorts nominated for 2010, including more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Feb 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Feb 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Feb 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

