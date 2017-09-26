RSS

Oscar Wilde

Young actors often make up in enthusiasm what they lack in experience; such is the case with Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband, which gets a high-energy production by The Company of Strangers Theater. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

Judging by some of his writing for social media, Milwaukee-base theater guy Jeremy Eineichner is a clever wit. For this coming theatre season, he’s adapting the work of that grandfather of modern cleverness Oscar Wilde. His brand new adapt.. more

Aug 5, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Oscar Wilde has one of the most distinctive voices in the history of the theater. The wit and wisdom of the playwright feels so fundamental to contemporary culture that it can be easy to forget just how fun an Oscar Wilde show can be. This .. more

Jun 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

By Ryan Blomquist Photography

In Tandem Theatre and Skylight Music Theatre’s collaborative production of Ernest in Love—Anne Croswell and Lee Pockriss’ musical adaptation of the Oscar Wilde classic, The Importance of Being Earnest—is scenically lavish and beautifully pe... more

Apr 26, 2016 3:44 PM Theater

Jane Flieller, co-founder and managing director of In Tandem Theatre, and Jill Anna Ponasik, producing artistic director of Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT), have admired each other’s work for years and have come together for the first time to... more

Apr 12, 2016 4:42 PM Theater

Paul Masterson discusses current theatrical and social offerings centered on the LGBTQ community. more

Feb 23, 2016 3:33 PM Hear Me Out

Jessica Kaminski

Patrick Howell, a Leading Artist with Milwaukee Ballet since 2008, is back this season from a three-year leave with Germany’s Ballet Augsburg where, last season, he danced the title role in the world premiere of The Picture of Dorian Gray b... more

Dec 2, 2014 10:56 PM Off the Cuff

Alchemist Theatre is excited to present David Mamet’s provoking drama Oleanna, which focuses on a seemingly innocent conversation between a student and professor about a grade that quickly explodes into a battle of political correctness, mi... more

Jun 10, 2014 11:04 PM Theater

Having run the Boulevard Theatre for over a quarter of a century now, Artistic Director Mark Bucher is has a deep and intimate understanding of what can be produced in a small space. Along with the Off The Wall Theatre, the Boulevard is a small .. more

Nov 1, 2011 11:36 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more

Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

 “Music makes one feel so romantic - at least it always gets on one's nerves - which is the same thing nowadays.”  --Oscar WildeThe above quote notwithstanding, it’s difficult to imagine Wilde not enjoying a little music every now and then. Tha.. more

Nov 1, 2010 10:40 PM Theater

Aug 4, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

Oscar Wilde’s comedy Lady Windermere’s Fan debuted in 1892. At that time, the American musical was still in its infancy. It’s probably safe to say that Wilde never though of the four-act comedy as a musical. That didn’t stop Noel Coward from adapt.. more

Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Oscar Wilde’s Salome isn’t quite like any of the rest of his work. Written entirely in French, Wilde’s original play had kind of a poetic brutality that isn’t lost in the English translation that Off The Wall Theatre is using for its staging of.. more

Apr 20, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition.” This loaded exhibit tells the s more

Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Playing Oscar trivial pursuit is probably more fun than watching the actual event live on TV. HollywoodWinners & Losers A to Z (published by Limelight Editions) is an almost up to date guidebook for Oscar trivia: actors department. The book went .. more

Feb 23, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Based on an Oscar Wilde play, the Richard Strauss opera Salome was incredibly controversia Salome ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

