Oscar
Gone Stag: Milwaukee's Last Men's-Only Tavern
Photo Credit: Getty Images“A man may bewilling to share his vote, his Prohibition, and his troubles with the femininesex, but he will not share his bar,” wrote a woman using the byline of “theGirl Reporter” for the Milwaukee Sentinel in J.. more
Mar 28, 2016 2:48 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Zero Dark Thirty
Kathryn Bigelow upset the odds in 2009 when her indie-scale, grunt-level look at the Iraq War, The Hurt Locker, knocked aside her ex-husband James Cameron’s 3D extravaganza, Avatar, at Oscar time. Although her latest more
Jan 15, 2013 2:53 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Monsieur Lazhar
Film, movie, review, Milwaukee, Canada, Oscar, nomination, Monsieur Lazhar, Alice, Simon, Philippe Falardeau, play, Evelyne de la Cheneliere, French, subtitles... more
May 22, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Footnote
Professor Eliezer Shkolnik sits mortified among his fellow academics, listening uncomfortably... more
Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Hollywood Estrellas
The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.) is throwing a Halloween Party, Hollywood style. Dress up as your favorite celebrity and get a picture taken next to the 8 foot Oscar statue. First prize (Best Celebrity Lookali,Halloween 2010 more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Rolling Stones' Some Girls Outtakes Archive
Some Girls may or may not have been the last truly great Rolling Stones albumEmotional Rescue and Tattoo You could also fight it out for that honorbut more importantly, Some Girl was the last Rolling Stones album where the band sounded truly comfo.. more
Aug 3, 2010 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Legends of American Music
The blind were literally leading the blind as the singers took the stage in single file, hands on the shoulders before them. Resplendent in white suits, black shirts and shades, the Blind Boys of Alabama were greeted by a delirious crowd last yea.. more
Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Noises Off
In 1970, British playwright Michael Frayn was watching a production of a farce he had written about a dinner party in which two actors played all the roles. He was watching from the wings. Realizing that the comedy was funnier from this per... more
Feb 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alfred Hitchcock's "Rebecca"
Often the classic films the Charles Allis Art Museum screens are of the slightly obscure variety, but tonight’s selection is familiar to most film lovers: It’s Rebecca, the 1940 psychological thriller that won director Alfred Hitchcock his first—... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee