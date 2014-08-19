Oshkosh
The Midwestern Charm Survive ‘Growing Pains’
There’s a degree of audacity inherent in fronting a band. To write songs, present them to the world and perform them in front of crowds requires real confidence. The Midwestern Charm’s Connor La Mue doesn’t have that. By his own account, he... more
Aug 19, 2014 9:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Strong Hues, Midwest Energy
Lenny Nagler is the first artist in the new "Wisconsin’s Own" series at the Charles Allis Art Museum—not to be confused with the "Wisconsin Masters" series which, as described by the museum’s admissions agent one recent more
Nov 1, 2012 12:43 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Andy's Automatics
The latest album by Oshkosh band Andy's Automatics revels in murder, unrepentant drunkenness, love gone irreparably south and prostitutes, strippers and ex-wives with filthy navels (yes, navels!). Their sound makes the connections from Gram... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Copper Box
Milwaukee has intermittently hosted punk polka since the '70s. But for the past decade, it is Oshkosh that has been home to the accordion-based wonderment of Copper Box. Though the squeezebox isn't the sole basis of their globally gallivant... more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
For Michael Jackson, Vindicating Remembrances and an Approaching Storm
Michael Jackson music videos ran on a constant loop on cable this weekend, while radio recommitted itself to his songbook—at one point I caught three Milwaukee radio stations all playing different Jackson songs at the same time. Although.. more
Jun 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hip-Hop Granny
Angela Pusateri, 79, maybe unconventional,but according to her 13-year-old granddaughter, Sun-Sentinel ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE