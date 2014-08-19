RSS

Oshkosh

There’s a degree of audacity inherent in fronting a band. To write songs, present them to the world and perform them in front of crowds requires real confidence. The Midwestern Charm’s Connor La Mue doesn’t have that. By his own account, he... more

Aug 19, 2014 9:49 PM Local Music

Lenny Nagler is the first artist in the new "Wisconsin’s Own" series at the Charles Allis Art Museum—not to be confused with the "Wisconsin Masters" series which, as described by the museum’s admissions agent one recent more

Nov 1, 2012 12:43 PM Visual Arts

The latest album by Oshkosh band Andy's Automatics revels in murder, unrepentant drunkenness, love gone irreparably south and prostitutes, strippers and ex-wives with filthy navels (yes, navels!). Their sound makes the connections from Gram... more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Milwaukee has intermittently hosted punk polka since the '70s. But for the past decade, it is Oshkosh that has been home to the accordion-based wonderment of Copper Box. Though the squeezebox isn't the sole basis of their globally gallivant... more

Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Michael Jackson music videos ran on a constant loop on cable this weekend, while radio recommitted itself to his songbook—at one point I caught three Milwaukee radio stations all playing different Jackson songs at the same time. Although.. more

Jun 29, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

