othello
Experimental Shakespeare with UWM's Peck School of the Arts
Othello. Much Ado About Nothing. At first glance, this cross section of Shakespeare’s body of work doesn’t have many similarities: One is a sweeping tragedy, the other ends in two weddings. UW-Mil,Theater more
Apr 18, 2017 3:27 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Farewell to Rosebud?
Steve Spice examines the cinematic output of Orson Welles. more
May 31, 2016 1:04 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
My Dear Othello Returns in November with Theatre Gigante
TheatreGigante Artistic Directors IsabelleKralj & Mark Anderson return early next month to their 2004deconstruction/reconstruction of aclassic by Shakespeare as they present My Dear Othello. The tenyears since the show was originally produce.. more
Oct 13, 2014 7:10 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Milwaukee Rep tackles the Moor of Venice with this production of one of Shakespeare's later works, <i>Othello</i>. Directed by Rep artistic director Mark Clements, the production mixes ancient text with present-day iconography—i more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
'Othello' on a Harley at Milwaukee Rep
The tragedy Othello is the most urgently humanistic of Shakespeare's great plays—more tightly constructed than Hamlet, more carefully motivated than Macbeth, more urgent if less spaciously tragic than King Lear, but with a resistance... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater
Heavy Metal Shakespeare with the Rep
There's heavy metal pumping into the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre prior to the show. A single shaft of light illuminates a Harley amidst the gritty gleam of an industrially inspired set. Somewhere in the background we're hearing "Welcome to the .. more
Apr 8, 2012 9:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
