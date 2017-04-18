RSS

Othello. Much Ado About Nothing. At first glance, this cross section of Shakespeare’s body of work doesn’t have many similarities: One is a sweeping tragedy, the other ends in two weddings. UW-Mil,Theater more

Apr 18, 2017 3:27 PM Theater

Steve Spice examines the cinematic output of Orson Welles. more

May 31, 2016 1:04 PM A&E Feature

TheatreGigante Artistic Directors IsabelleKralj & Mark Anderson return early next month to their 2004deconstruction/reconstruction of  aclassic by Shakespeare as they present My Dear Othello. The tenyears since the show was originally produce.. more

Oct 13, 2014 7:10 AM Theater

May 6, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 5, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Rep tackles the Moor of Venice with this production of one of Shakespeare's later works, <i>Othello</i>. Directed by Rep artistic director Mark Clements, the production mixes ancient text... more

May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Rep tackles the Moor of Venice with this production of one of Shakespeare's later works, <i>Othello</i>. Directed by Rep artistic director Mark Clements, the production mixes ancient text with present-day iconography—i more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 29, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Rep tackles the Moor of Venice with this production of one of Shakespeare's later works, <i>Othello</i>. Directed by Rep artistic director Mark Clements, the production mixes ancient text with present-day iconography—i more

Apr 28, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 27, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Rep tackles the Moor of Venice with this production of one of Shakespeare's later works, <i>Othello</i>. Directed by Rep artistic director Mark Clements, the production mixes ancient text with present-day iconography—i more

Apr 22, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Rep tackles the Moor of Venice with this production of one of Shakespeare's later works, <i>Othello</i>. Directed by Rep artistic director Mark Clements, the production mixes ancient text with present-day iconography—i more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Rep tackles the Moor of Venice with this production of one of Shakespeare's later works, <i>Othello</i>. Directed by Rep artistic director Mark Clements, the production mixes ancient text with present-day iconography—i more

Apr 15, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 13, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 12, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The tragedy Othello is the most urgently humanistic of Shakespeare's great plays—more tightly constructed than Hamlet, more carefully motivated than Macbeth, more urgent if less spaciously tragic than King Lear, but with a resistance... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Rep tackles the Moor of Venice with this production of one of Shakespeare's later works, <i>Othello</i>. Directed by Rep artistic director Mark Clements, the production mixes ancient text with present-day iconography—i more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

There's heavy metal pumping into the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre prior to the show. A single shaft of light illuminates a Harley amidst the gritty gleam of an industrially inspired set. Somewhere in the background we're hearing "Welcome to the .. more

Apr 8, 2012 9:54 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Rep tackles the Moor of Venice with this production of one of Shakespeare's later works, <i>Othello</i>. Directed by Rep artistic director Mark Clements, the production mixes ancient text with present-day iconography—i more

Apr 7, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Apr 6, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

