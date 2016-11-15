RSS

Oud

Poised somewhere along the edge where traditional Near Eastern music meets Debussy, Lebanese composer Marcel Khalifé’s Andalusia of Love is an album-long suite whose title references the period in medieval Spain when Muslims, Christians and... more

Nov 15, 2016 1:58 PM Album Reviews

Jazz and the Near East found each other as far back as Dizzy Gillespie and Duke Ellington, but American guitarist-turned-oud player Brian Prunka takes the convergence down exciting avenues with his band, Nashaz. Their debut album opens in t... more

Sep 3, 2013 11:52 PM Album Reviews

The self-titled debut album by Painted Caves has become a quiet local sensation, gathering significant airtime on WMSE along with spins on Radio Milwaukee. The group is a collaboration between songwriter Ali Lubbad more

Nov 14, 2012 4:09 PM Local Music

After the Sephardic Jews were expelled from Spain by the Inquisition, they scattered widely, but especially they made their way toward the Eastern Mediterranean. The rich Sephardic tradition of song, with its many points of contact with the... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

