Ourmegadawn
Animals in Human Attire Are Taking a Little Break
Last year Milwaukee's Animals in Human Attire released one of the city's most imaginative indie-rock albums, Ourmegadawn , a whimsical folk-pop fantasy that captured the uncertainties of quarter life. And now, a year later, the band is taking a li.. more
Apr 22, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Animals in Human Attire Climb a Mountain
Jack Tell didn’t just write songs for Animals in Human Attire’s latest album, Ourmegadawn. He drew them. As he tells it, “I’d been playing a lot of Legend of Zelda at the time,” particularly The Wind Waker, the one where more
Apr 8, 2014 11:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
New York’s ‘Dark Harbor’ of Organized Crime
People who hate newspapers, whose number appears to be legion, choose to forget that newspapers often have been the catalyst for useful, needed reform in American life. Instances of such newspaper-induced reform, while not similarly legion,... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books