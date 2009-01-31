Outdoor Concerts
Oratory and Reality: Next Act's GOING TO ST IVES pt.2
This weekend, Next Act Theatre opens its production of Lee Blessing’s drama Going To St, Ives. It’s the story of a British ocular surgeon and the mother of an African dictator. The Next Act production features Milwaukee Rep resident actress Laura .. more
Jan 31, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Flight of the Conchords Return to Riverside
I could blame them for not wanting to return, given the cretinous audience at their show here last spring, but the HBO comedy duo Flight of the Conchords are returning on May 2 for two shows at the Riverside, at 7 and 10 p.m. That should give Milw.. more
Jan 30, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Intermittent Romantic Drama, Comedy Beyond the City
I believe it was comedic writer Trace Beeaulieu who once said that A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters is “just like Same Time Next Year, except you don’t have to remember any lines.” Local audiences hav a chance to see both in the next couple of months. F.. more
Jan 29, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Nylon Magazine Music Tour
Four very fun bands stop by the Turner Hall Ballroom tonight as part of the Nylon Magazine Music Tour at 8 p.m.: the danceable, post-punk revivalists She Wants Revenge, the spunky, satirically violent gara,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Twins
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Minnesota Twins tonight at a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park. The big question, of course, is will that roof be open…,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Abundance and Appreciation
On Thursday May 15, the Express Yourself Milwaukee Show "Celebrate" was indeed a celebration of a year of hard work and collaboration. Over 400 audience members came to support our kids and receive the gift of their talents. It was a day ... more
Jun 12, 2008 12:00 AM Heidi Mueller-Smith This Week in Milwaukee
Journey From the Secular to the Spiritual
George McCormick fathoms himself a storyteller, but his medium is unorthodox. Instead of Journey From the Secular to the Spiritual: Works by George McCormick Sr. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The work of Catherine Ryan
Through June, the Paper Boat Boutique and Gallery will be featuring the work of San Francisco artist Catherine Ryan. She creates imaginative charcoal and acrylic pieces that combine incongruous images of n,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee