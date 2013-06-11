Outdoor Seating
Fishing by the Lake
This is the time of year when the Twisted Fisherman Crab Shack (1200 W. Canal St.) changes in character. In winter it is a rather small place but this time of the year the more
Jun 11, 2013 11:09 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Alterra at Home in Bay View
Alterra adds to its growing café empire with a new location in Bay View (2301 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). The building, which is also the new home of Alterra's baking operations, sits at a prime location where Kinnickinnic, Howell and Lincoln a... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Poco Loco's Prized Patio
Poco Loco Cantina (4134 W. River Lane) is a cozy Mexican restaurant located in the heart of the old village of Brown Deer. Two counters provide seating for about 20 patrons. In the summer, however, additional seating is available... more
Aug 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
John Hawks Pub's British Comfort Food
John Hawks is a British-themed pub that has long been one of Downtown's most popular places for casual fare. Robert Bell founded Hawks in 1971 in a spot two blocks away from its current location. The move to today's spot on Wisconsin Avenue... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Border Battle Pictures
I think this is Cody Adams - crazy high leg kickProof of how little Michael Marseco really isLawrie getting out of the way of an inside pitchCutter Dykstra really likes to dance when he's on base. It seemed pre-meditated. Each pitch he stepped of.. more
Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Enemy at the Door
During World War II as the British Isles held out against the Nazi onslaught, only the tiny Channel Islands, undefended and near the French coast, fell to the invader. “Enemy at the Door” is a 13-episode British television dramatization (out now.. more
Feb 24, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Short Orders (Casablanca)
Casablanca(728 E. Brady St.) offers outdoor seating, a lounge where it’s possibleto smoke from a water pipe, and a pleasant dining room,None more
Aug 30, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Short Orders (Milwaukee Brat House)
Since Old World Third Street has long been home to Usinger’s, the city’s premi The Washington Post ,Dining Out more
Aug 6, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 7 Comments
Brady Street Dining
Nearlyevery restaurant on Brady Street offers outdoor seating. Most of theseats are very much amid the hustle and bustle, as diners share thesidewalk with pedestrians. But there is one place, Balzac, thatprovides tables with more privacy. ... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview