Outdoor Shakespeare

As the summer winds down, outdoor theater begins to gradually migrate off various stages and spaces. It’s been a fun year for outdoor Shakespeare in various corners of the state. This coming weekend Milwaukee Fringe Festival presents one of .. more

Aug 27, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

After a successful debut last year, Optimist Theatre returns to the campus of Alverno College this week to open a free, outdoor production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. Longtime Milwaukee Rep resident actress Laura Gordon directs a cast t... more

Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

Much like the blues, country music often takes on a curiously monolithic character in many people’s minds. It’s so ingrained in our national psyche, its rhythms and melodies so familiar, that the genre’s subtleties and sometimes strange more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

