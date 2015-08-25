RSS

Outdoor Theater

theatrereview_summerstage_a.jpg.jpe

SummerStage brings the mid-20th-century drama Picnic to its cozy outdoor theater in Lapham Peak State Park with a very intimate production. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:07 PM Theater

theatrereview_sunset_c_(bygeorgekatsekesjr).jpg.jpe

Photo by George Katsekes Jr.

Moon Over Buffalo, outdoor theater, Russ Bickerstaff, SummerStage, Ken Ludwig, Sean Duncan, Alicia Rice, Cyrano de Bergerac, Noel Coward, Private Lives, Buffalo, New York, Samantha Hoppe, Hugh Blewett, Liz Shipe, Zach Thomas, Lapham Peak St... more

Jul 21, 2015 10:22 PM Theater

moon over buffalo.jpg.jpe

bestevents.us

SummerStage continues its season of outdoor theater with Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo, a lighthearted farce about family life for a theater couple. Sean Duncan and Alicia Rice are enjoyable as,Theater more

Jul 20, 2015 10:03 AM Theater

Nestled in its little corner of Door County, Bjorklunden feels like a section of Baileys Harbor that is caught beyond time. There's a strange quality to the air that seems more authentic and less touristy than the rest of the Lower Peninsul... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES