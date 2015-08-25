Outdoor Theater
SummerStage Picnic with William Inge
SummerStage brings the mid-20th-century drama Picnic to its cozy outdoor theater in Lapham Peak State Park with a very intimate production.
Aug 25, 2015 8:07 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lighthearted ‘Moon Over Buffalo’
Jul 21, 2015 10:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Door Shakespeare Opens Summer Season
Nestled in its little corner of Door County, Bjorklunden feels like a section of Baileys Harbor that is caught beyond time. There's a strange quality to the air that seems more authentic and less touristy than the rest of the Lower Peninsul...
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater