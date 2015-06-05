Outdoor
Von Stiehl Winery Presents: Meet the Makers
Von Stiehl Winery's Meetthe Makers event is coming up Saturday, June 20th. Meet the Makers is a unique wine and beer festival with a flavor all its own.The one day festival offerstest batches and unique blends newly released by Von Stiehl Winer.. more
Jun 5, 2015 4:40 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Wisconsin Historical Society’s Old World Christmas
Ever wondered what it would be like to celebrate Christmasin the 19th century? Even if you haven’t, Wisconsin Historical Society’s “An Old World Christmas,” now in its final weekend at OldWorld Wisconsin (W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle), is definit.. more
Dec 12, 2014 8:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Mitten Fest w/ The Fatty Acids, Whips, Midwest Death Rattle and Heavy Hand @ Burnhearts
The frigid months between November and March generally lack any sizeable outdoor festivals in a city known for them, and Milwaukee’s calendar seems especially languid this year due to countless s,Concert Reviews more
Feb 10, 2014 10:12 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Dustin Diamond Is Throwing a Dance Party at Turner Hall
The most tragicomic of all the former "Saved By The Bell" cast members, Dustin Diamond has cashed in on his tenor as Screech with a tell-all memoir, a raft of reality-show appearances (including a bout on Celebrity Boxing 2 ), and the world's sadd.. more
Oct 9, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee Sail Loft's Outdoor Paradise
The outdoor deck at the Milwaukee Sail Loft (649 E. Erie St.) is located at the terminus of the RiverWalk. The many outdoor tables offer sweeping panoramic views of the Milwaukee River and the Hoan Bridge. As the name implies, the menu... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Optimist Theatre's Classic 'Macbeth'
Optimist Theatre welcomes the summer with an enjoyable production of Shakespeare's classic drama Macbeth. The outdoor staging on the campus of Alverno College moved along briskly on a crisp summer evening... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Local Music Wrap-Up: Dylan Thomas, So So Radio, Packers, Packers, Packers
Milwaukee producer Dylan Thomas returned from a short hiatus this week to release a new beat tape, Stevie's Soul Sounds, a chilled-out but hard-grooving instrumental pastiche in the spirit of J. Dilla's signature works and Madlib's Yesterday's New.. more
Jan 14, 2011 3:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
‘Art to Art’: Experiments in Dance
All artists need the opportunity to fail. Risk-taking is indispensable. What serious opportunities for trial and error exist for artists in Milwaukee after they leave the relative safety of a college program? This is not an idle question.Da... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee’s Outdoor Outfitters
Now that camping season has arrived, many of us will be tempted to buy our outdoor gear and supplies online or from national retailers rather than shop locally. In making that choice, though, customers miss an opportunity to keep a long-sta... more
May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
White Rabbits @ Turner Hall Ballroom
So what, exactly, separates White Rabbits from Spoon? Justan auxiliary percussionist, mos It’s Frightening ,Concert Reviews more
Nov 13, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Downtown Beer Garden
While manyrestaurants are going out of business, some are just being revamped.Chef/owner John Chitko converted his high-end restaurant Yaffa in,Dining Out more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Preview