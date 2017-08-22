RSS

Outpost Natural Foods

Wisconsin’s Lonesome Stone Milling uses grains such as wheat and rye for milling into all-purpose flours, pancake mixes, hot cereal and more for retail and wholesale markets. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:46 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Wisconsin’s Charlie Tennessen of Anarchy Acres stands ready to supply foodies with true heritage wheat. more

Aug 1, 2017 1:24 PM Eat/Drink 2 Comments

A profile of Sue Knutson and her expanding, gluten-free cookie shop, The Naked Baker. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:19 PM Eat/Drink

Lefse, something like a Norwegian version of the more familiar tortilla, is a delicious food item that. despite Wisconsin’s strong Scandinavian roots, has mostly stayed under the radar, but that’s changing. more

Apr 18, 2017 2:59 PM Eat/Drink

Innovations and Wellness Commons (1617 W. North Ave.), an endeavor led by Walnut Way Conservation Corporation, opened last to combat the problem of poor nutrition and food insecurity. The building houses The Juice Kitchen; Outpost Natural F... more

Aug 23, 2016 1:41 PM Eat/Drink

Hannah Roland’s Cedar Teeth Frozen Pizza produce vegan and vegetarian frozen pizzas for the Milwaukee area. Presently, customers can get her pizzas at any Outpost Natural Foods and various mom-and-pop grocery stores around Milwaukee, with a... more

Aug 16, 2016 1:41 PM Eat/Drink

Since October, Sarah Marx Feldner’s Treat Bake Shop, already renowned as a source for delicious roasted nuts available at many local retailers, has begun operating out of the Marshall Building and now features freshly baked cookies as well. more

Mar 8, 2016 3:48 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Sugar Bee Farm, owned by landscaper Bryan Simon and food production consultant Ryan Dale, offers microgreens—shoots of vegetables picked just after the first leaves form—and mushrooms sustainably grown in Simon’s building that also houses t... more

Oct 27, 2015 8:41 PM Eat/Drink

Rushing Waters Fisheries in Palmyra is a natural, chemical-free fishery offering the unique opportunity for visitors to catch their own fish and have them prepared to eat onsite. more

Aug 25, 2015 7:14 PM Eat/Drink

Mavra Papadatos, founder of Mavra’s Greek Olive Oil, is eager to share the step-by-step process of how her olive oil, which she proudly sells under the slogan “My trees, my olives.” more

Aug 18, 2015 9:19 PM Eat/Drink

Rebecca Scarberry’s Becky’s Blissful Bakery celebrates its third year of being featured in Williams-Sonoma’s holiday collection with a variety of seasonal caramels. The Oxford Companion to Food, edited by Tom Jaine, provides an encyclopedia... more

Nov 25, 2014 10:13 PM Eat/Drink

After years of being bored by the bland barbecue spice blends available at their local grocery store, brothers Luke and Peter Leonhardt began experimenting to create their own signature blend. The results were so popular with friends and f... more

Oct 21, 2014 10:05 PM Dining Preview

It's impossible to miss thenew Potawatomi hotel building, jutting up 19 stories out of the Menomoneevalley just south of downtown. The area has been revitalized in recent years,with new businesses, bike paths, green spaces and restaurants. The .. more

Aug 6, 2014 2:39 PM Around MKE

The Outpost has always been a bastion of healthy, green living long before it was trendy. Once staffed by volunteers and lofty dreams, the Outpost has grown a lot since its humble 1970s origin as a simple food co-op. Today the Outpost brand... more

Jun 4, 2014 12:24 AM Dining Preview

Like many immigrants, Yollande Tchouapi Deacon was disappointed by how difficult it was to find her native cuisine in Milwaukee after she moved here in 2001. African restaurants were, and still are, a rarity in the city, and the more

Mar 18, 2013 4:47 PM Dining Preview

Tired of politics and business as usual, a 22-year-old Steve Pincus became the first manager of the East Kane Street Food Co-op, the roots of the now-familiar Outpost Natural Foods. It was 1970 when Pincus, who now more

Jan 9, 2013 1:25 PM A&E Feature

Punk-rapper P.O.S. has canceled his fall tour dates, including his planned Nov. 1 date at the Turner Hall Ballroom, on doctor's orders. In a YouTube video posted today, an apologetic (but high-spirited) P.O.S. explains that his kidneys are failing.. more

Oct 19, 2012 9:50 PM On Music

Outpost Natural Foods has become a Milwaukee institution during its 40 years in business. Not only does it provide fresh, nutritious produce and meat (and top-notch beer, wine and snacks), but it's also at the forefront of the Our Milwaukee... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry on Friday announced the nominees for its 2011 WAMI Awards. The WAMIs had developed a reputation as out of touch at the beginning of the decadefor too long, it seemed the most surefire way to be nominated for a WAM.. more

Mar 7, 2011 2:45 PM On Music

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

