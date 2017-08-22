Outpost Natural Foods
Lonesome Stone Milling Brings Grains From the Driftless Region to Milwaukee
Wisconsin’s Lonesome Stone Milling uses grains such as wheat and rye for milling into all-purpose flours, pancake mixes, hot cereal and more for retail and wholesale markets. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:46 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Anarchy Acres' Heritage Wheat Goes Against the Grain
Wisconsin’s Charlie Tennessen of Anarchy Acres stands ready to supply foodies with true heritage wheat. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:24 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 2 Comments
The Naked Baker Strips Cookies of Artificial Ingredients
A profile of Sue Knutson and her expanding, gluten-free cookie shop, The Naked Baker. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:19 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Lefse: The Norwegian Tortilla
Lefse, something like a Norwegian version of the more familiar tortilla, is a delicious food item that. despite Wisconsin’s strong Scandinavian roots, has mostly stayed under the radar, but that’s changing. more
Apr 18, 2017 2:59 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Growing a Wealth of Health on North Avenue
Innovations and Wellness Commons (1617 W. North Ave.), an endeavor led by Walnut Way Conservation Corporation, opened last to combat the problem of poor nutrition and food insecurity. The building houses The Juice Kitchen; Outpost Natural F... more
Aug 23, 2016 1:41 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Pizza Isn’t Just for Carnivores Anymore
Hannah Roland’s Cedar Teeth Frozen Pizza produce vegan and vegetarian frozen pizzas for the Milwaukee area. Presently, customers can get her pizzas at any Outpost Natural Foods and various mom-and-pop grocery stores around Milwaukee, with a... more
Aug 16, 2016 1:41 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
Treat Yourself to Nuts
Since October, Sarah Marx Feldner’s Treat Bake Shop, already renowned as a source for delicious roasted nuts available at many local retailers, has begun operating out of the Marshall Building and now features freshly baked cookies as well. more
Mar 8, 2016 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Sugar Bee Helps Pioneer Future of Food Production in Milwaukee
Sugar Bee Farm, owned by landscaper Bryan Simon and food production consultant Ryan Dale, offers microgreens—shoots of vegetables picked just after the first leaves form—and mushrooms sustainably grown in Simon’s building that also houses t... more
Oct 27, 2015 8:41 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Rushing Waters Naturally Raised Trout
Rushing Waters Fisheries in Palmyra is a natural, chemical-free fishery offering the unique opportunity for visitors to catch their own fish and have them prepared to eat onsite. more
Aug 25, 2015 7:14 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Her Trees, Her Olives
Mavra Papadatos, founder of Mavra’s Greek Olive Oil, is eager to share the step-by-step process of how her olive oil, which she proudly sells under the slogan “My trees, my olives.” more
Aug 18, 2015 9:19 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Becky’s Blissful Bakery
Rebecca Scarberry’s Becky’s Blissful Bakery celebrates its third year of being featured in Williams-Sonoma’s holiday collection with a variety of seasonal caramels. The Oxford Companion to Food, edited by Tom Jaine, provides an encyclopedia... more
Nov 25, 2014 10:13 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink
Lionheart Spices
After years of being bored by the bland barbecue spice blends available at their local grocery store, brothers Luke and Peter Leonhardt began experimenting to create their own signature blend. The results were so popular with friends and f... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:05 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
The Potawatomi Hotel
It's impossible to miss thenew Potawatomi hotel building, jutting up 19 stories out of the Menomoneevalley just south of downtown. The area has been revitalized in recent years,with new businesses, bike paths, green spaces and restaurants. The .. more
Aug 6, 2014 2:39 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Outpost Natural Foods Adds a New Store
The Outpost has always been a bastion of healthy, green living long before it was trendy. Once staffed by volunteers and lofty dreams, the Outpost has grown a lot since its humble 1970s origin as a simple food co-op. Today the Outpost brand... more
Jun 4, 2014 12:24 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
An Introduction to Authentic African Cooking
Like many immigrants, Yollande Tchouapi Deacon was disappointed by how difficult it was to find her native cuisine in Milwaukee after she moved here in 2001. African restaurants were, and still are, a rarity in the city, and the more
Mar 18, 2013 4:47 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Outpost Natural Foods
Tired of politics and business as usual, a 22-year-old Steve Pincus became the first manager of the East Kane Street Food Co-op, the roots of the now-familiar Outpost Natural Foods. It was 1970 when Pincus, who now more
Jan 9, 2013 1:25 PM Emily Patti A&E Feature
P.O.S. Cancels Tour, Needs a Kidney
Punk-rapper P.O.S. has canceled his fall tour dates, including his planned Nov. 1 date at the Turner Hall Ballroom, on doctor's orders. In a YouTube video posted today, an apologetic (but high-spirited) P.O.S. explains that his kidneys are failing.. more
Oct 19, 2012 9:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Outpost Natural Foods
Outpost Natural Foods has become a Milwaukee institution during its 40 years in business. Not only does it provide fresh, nutritious produce and meat (and top-notch beer, wine and snacks), but it's also at the forefront of the Our Milwaukee... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
WAMI Announces 2011 Nominees
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry on Friday announced the nominees for its 2011 WAMI Awards. The WAMIs had developed a reputation as out of touch at the beginning of the decadefor too long, it seemed the most surefire way to be nominated for a WAM.. more
Mar 7, 2011 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee's Best Grocery: Natural Foods
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Best of Milwaukee 2009