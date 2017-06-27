Outpost
Milwaukee's Howling Wolf BBQ Sauce Adds Zest to Meat and Veggies
Ken Wolfe of Howling Wolf Gourmet Foods is a chef who brought his own unique take on barbecue through Howling Wolf BBQ sauces and rubs. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:17 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 1 Comments
InBiz Celebrates Community Spirit
American free enterprise capitalism was founded on the model of local small businesses and their owners being a vital and integral part of the community. American business has grown and changed dramatically in the past 200 years and today w... more
Nov 4, 2014 7:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Urban Farming With Milwaukee’s Central Greens
Milwaukee’s newest urban farm, Central Greens, opened in March 2013 and has been providing the Milwaukee metro area with wonderful fresh herbs, greens and fish. Like their fellow local urban farmers more
Jan 10, 2014 1:36 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Interview with Molly Dubin on Andy Warhol's "Ten Portraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century"
Tyler Friedman: “TenPortraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century” by Andy Warhol is not the gatheringof assorted portraits; rather, it was conceived of as a sort of suite. It wascommissioned as a body of works. I thought we should begin with a.. more
Dec 16, 2013 7:59 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Seeking Out the Fantastical
In conjunction with the Southern Graphics Council’s “Print: MKE 2013” conference, the Charles Allis Art Museum presents “Michael Kutzer: Etchings and Woodcuts.” Technically and intellectually astute, the artworks cover a more
Apr 1, 2013 5:01 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Organic Caramels With a Local Twist
Arizona native and Pewaukee transplant Rebecca Scarberry started Becky’s Blissful Bakery in 2007 as little more than a hobby, a way for a stay-at-home mom to pass away the long winter days she wasn’t used to... more
Sep 21, 2012 1:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
The Eat Local Resource Fair Expands
In its early years, the Eat Local Resource Fair at Milwaukee's Urban Ecology Center stressed the environmental, economic and health benefits of eating locally sourced foods, a message that fell on receptive ears. Now in its sixth year, the... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
So How Does Fair Trade Benefit Us All?
When is a cup of coffee more than just a cup of coffee? When it's produced according to fair trade standards... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Think Local, Buy Local, Live Local: Our Milwaukee, an alliance supporting locally owned firms, pooled resources to hold a daylong fund-raiser for Haiti. Up to 1,000 supporters of the cause poured in to Lakefront Brewery to bid on auction it... more
Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE