Ken Wolfe of Howling Wolf Gourmet Foods is a chef who brought his own unique take on barbecue through Howling Wolf BBQ sauces and rubs. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:17 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

American free enterprise capitalism was founded on the model of local small businesses and their owners being a vital and integral part of the community. American business has grown and changed dramatically in the past 200 years and today w... more

Nov 4, 2014 7:00 PM News Features 1 Comments

Milwaukee’s newest urban farm, Central Greens, opened in March 2013 and has been providing the Milwaukee metro area with wonderful fresh herbs, greens and fish. Like their fellow local urban farmers more

Jan 10, 2014 1:36 AM Dining Preview

Tyler Friedman: “TenPortraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century” by Andy Warhol is not the gatheringof assorted portraits; rather, it was conceived of as a sort of suite. It wascommissioned as a body of works. I thought we should begin with a.. more

Dec 16, 2013 7:59 PM Visual Arts

In conjunction with the Southern Graphics Council’s “Print: MKE 2013” conference, the Charles Allis Art Museum presents “Michael Kutzer: Etchings and Woodcuts.” Technically and intellectually astute, the artworks cover a more

Apr 1, 2013 5:01 PM Visual Arts

Arizona native and Pewaukee transplant Rebecca Scarberry started Becky’s Blissful Bakery in 2007 as little more than a hobby, a way for a stay-at-home mom to pass away the long winter days she wasn’t used to... more

Sep 21, 2012 1:37 PM Dining Preview

In its early years, the Eat Local Resource Fair at Milwaukee's Urban Ecology Center stressed the environmental, economic and health benefits of eating locally sourced foods, a message that fell on receptive ears. Now in its sixth year, the... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

When is a cup of coffee more than just a cup of coffee? When it's produced according to fair trade standards... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

Think Local, Buy Local, Live Local: Our Milwaukee, an alliance supporting locally owned firms, pooled resources to hold a daylong fund-raiser for Haiti. Up to 1,000 supporters of the cause poured in to Lakefront Brewery to bid on auction it... more

Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

