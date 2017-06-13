Outside
Hey Violet: From the Outside (Capitol)
Review of Hey Violet’s album From the Outside. more
Jun 13, 2017 3:00 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
A Little Camping is Better Than None
Onone of my recent Sunday meanderings with AJ Page, we opted to set aside thecell phones, rather than map out a set destination. It was too time consuming,and you couldn't really enjoy the scenery along the way out the car window whenyour nose.. more
Jul 24, 2015 7:03 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 2 Comments
TimberTote Makes Camping Easier
It'sa log, it's a portable fire, it's: TimberTote! I like to share the love for alocal business when I can. Here is one that you may not have heard of yet – butthat you could certainly appreciate on one of your nature outings. Thisingenious li.. more
Jul 8, 2015 2:34 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Stream Six Lost Songs From the Milwaukee Punk Band Outside
Feb 7, 2015 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stone Temple Pilots w/ Cage the Elephant and Fang Island
At this point the reunited Stone Temple Pilots have toured through Milwaukee enough times that fans know what to expect: a whole lot of grunge-era hits played expertly but sung by a frontman who sometimes seems to have difficulties more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Keane w/ Ingrid Michaelson and Fran Healy
It comes as no surprise that this English alt-rock outfit was discovered by Simon Williams, who also found Coldplay—a band that Keane frontman Tim Rice-Oxley was once asked to join. After years in the London pub circuit, Keane’s 2004 debut.... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
PrideFest
Milwaukee’s annual LGBT celebration PrideFest places an emphasis on music and entertainment over parades and politics, booking entertainment lineups to rival those of any pride event in the country. Tonight the weekend-long festival comes more
Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Irish Festival (8/14-8/17)
Celebrate all aspects of Irish culture this summer from August 14 to August 16 at Irish Fe weirdest ,Sponsored Events more
Aug 17, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
I want to go
Wrigley Field will host Blackhawks-Wings on New Year's Day 2009 CHICAGO (AP) -- Frosty baseball games have long been a fixture atWrigley Field, where a stiff wind off Lake Michigan can chill fans,players and managers alike. Now the Friendly .. more
Jul 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Nostalgia Trip
Sometimesthe title says it all. Hula Hoop Sha-Boop isa cavalc Hula Hoop Sha-Boop ,Theater more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater