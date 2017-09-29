The Outsider
'A Night of Style' in the Third Ward
On Oct. 5, Nas Laine will host a fashion show and party around the corner from his shop at The Outsider/Klimpton Journeyman Hotel. more
Sep 29, 2017 9:59 AM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Milwaukee's Best Cocktail Bars
Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more
Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Patios Built for Summer Drinking
The Shepherd Express Patio Guide 2017 more
May 30, 2017 1:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Nine Spots for Premium Margaritas
The Shepherd Express presents nine great places for margaritas in Milwaukee, including our Best of Milwaukee contest winner, La Fuente. more
May 2, 2017 4:25 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink 3 Comments
Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Milwaukee
If you don't have plans to skip the Super Bowl this year—and without the Packers, you'd have good reason—you can head to any number of bars and restaurants in the Milwaukee area. more
Feb 2, 2017 9:18 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Area Bars Serve Up Special Holiday Drinks
Once November rolls around, everything starts exudingholiday spirit, including drink lists. So whether you're looking for somethingwarm and full of cinnamon, or something stronger so you can put up with yourin-laws, there's a holiday drink .. more
Nov 17, 2016 7:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Food
Wisconsin’s Six-Year U.S. Senate Vacancy
The fact that so many Wisconsin voters know so little about Sen. Ron Johnson is surprising in a state so polarized by recalls and the divisive, extreme policies of Gov. Scott Walker that voter participation and intensity are among the highe... more
Jun 7, 2016 2:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Tre Rivali Coming to Third Ward this Summer
Tre Rivali,the first Milwaukee restaurant from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, alongwith rooftop bar & lounge The Outsider, is set to open in June. ExecutiveChef Heather Terhune will be at the helm of the restaurant located at 200 NBroadw.. more
Mar 16, 2016 3:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Frogs: A Chorus of Colors
“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Canfora Bakery
The precise definition of “doughnut” is a ring-shaped piece of baked sweet dough—yet the word, like so many others, has only expanded in scope. In Milwaukee, a doughnut doesn’t necessarily have a hole in the middle. It may, however more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010