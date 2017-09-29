RSS

The Outsider

On Oct. 5, Nas Laine will host a fashion show and party around the corner from his shop at The Outsider/Klimpton Journeyman Hotel. more

Sep 29, 2017 9:59 AM Around MKE

Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more

Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Brew City Booze

The Shepherd Express Patio Guide 2017 more

May 30, 2017 1:00 PM Brew City Booze

The Shepherd Express presents nine great places for margaritas in Milwaukee, including our Best of Milwaukee contest winner, La Fuente. more

May 2, 2017 4:25 PM Eat/Drink 3 Comments

If you don't have plans to skip the Super Bowl this year—and without the Packers, you'd have good reason—you can head to any number of bars and restaurants in the Milwaukee area. more

Feb 2, 2017 9:18 AM Brew City Booze

Once November rolls around, everything starts exudingholiday spirit, including drink lists. So whether you're looking for somethingwarm and full of cinnamon, or something stronger so you can put up with yourin-laws, there's a holiday drink .. more

Nov 17, 2016 7:48 PM Food

The fact that so many Wisconsin voters know so little about Sen. Ron Johnson is surprising in a state so polarized by recalls and the divisive, extreme policies of Gov. Scott Walker that voter participation and intensity are among the highe... more

Jun 7, 2016 2:33 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

Tre Rivali,the first Milwaukee restaurant from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, alongwith rooftop bar & lounge The Outsider, is set to open in June. ExecutiveChef Heather Terhune will be at the helm of the restaurant located at 200 NBroadw.. more

Mar 16, 2016 3:32 PM Around MKE

“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more

Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The precise definition of “doughnut” is a ring-shaped piece of baked sweet dough—yet the word, like so many others, has only expanded in scope. In Milwaukee, a doughnut doesn’t necessarily have a hole in the middle. It may, however more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

