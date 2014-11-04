RSS

Add outsourcing loopholes to the list of complaints about Gov. Scott Walker’s flagship job creation agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). more

Nov 4, 2014 7:05 PM Expresso 14 Comments

Nov 3, 2014 5:32 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

The Journal Sentinel seems to be giving Gov. Scott Walker a pass on his lackluster job-creation record, with no real investigation of why Wisconsin is yet again lagging more

Mar 28, 2014 12:40 AM Expresso

A few years back, monologist Mike Daisey investigated a factory in China where electronics are manufactured. Tying horror stories of labor in the factory with the story of Apple's legendary CEO, Daisey created The Agony more

Jun 6, 2013 2:20 AM Theater

Voters in southeastern Wisconsin have a historically important choice on Nov. 6. Longtime Republican Congressman Paul Ryan will appear on the ballot twice, as Mitt Romney’s running mate and as the candidate... more

Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

Fake outrage is a little like pornography—hard to narrowly define, but you know it when you see it... more

Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

For the last two decades, we've heard many myths purporting to explain the loss of American manufacturing jobs... more

Feb 17, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Playwright Horton Foote’s 1953 television play, The Trip to Bountiful, carries strength and beauty in its language. Better known for its 1985 film adaptation (starring Geraldine Page, who won the Best Actress Oscar), Bountiful is not only a... more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

