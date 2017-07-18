Outwords Books
Summer Reading From a Gay, Black Milwaukee Cop
And what better way to while away the hours on Bradford Beach than to lose oneself in a sexy romance novel? I’d suggest Cuffed by Milwaukee author Jermel Wilder. It’s about “A lawful cop, a lawless lover," as the trailer goes. more
Jul 18, 2017 1:34 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Run-D.M.C.’s Darryl McDaniels Return from the Brink
By any account, Darryl “D.M.C” McDaniels has had a legendary career. In 10 Ways Not to Commit Suicide: A Memoir, McDaniels recounts how, in the midst of huge success as a rapper, he battled emotional and psychological demons, including d... more
Aug 23, 2016 2:33 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Cool Cats Blow Into Town
I’ve never turned down a date with a successful man, but Jack Frost simply isn’t my type. He can drift in and out of my life, but I’m giving that frosty S.O.B. the cold shoulder! Instead, I’m going to curl up with my more
Nov 18, 2014 10:17 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Buying Books in Milwaukee
In the age of Amazon and e-readers, independent bookstores are at the mercy of an increasingly paperless world. Shifts in technology made the independent bookstore a tougher sell for publishers, authors and customers, with a few stores spre... more
Jul 3, 2014 1:08 AM Tony Manno Books 1 Comments