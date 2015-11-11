Overpass Light Brigade
What the GOP Candidates Got Wrong About the Minimum Wage
Well that started off with a bang. As protesters gathered indowntown Milwaukee to protest the GOP’s harmful agenda on wages, immigrationand civil rights, the Republican candidates on stage for the presidentialdebate showed no regard for their c.. more
Nov 11, 2015 3:37 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 17 Comments
Coming Soon to a Lakefront Near You
Four years ago New Belgium asked customers to submit short films, starring beer or not, and traveled around to cities with large hipster enclaves like Portland, Austin and Seattle. The host cities have expanded to 21 over the years, and on ... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:34 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
The Scarring Party w/ Sleeping in the Aviary, IfIHadAHiFi and Bismark
Milwaukee’s The Scarring Party play the old-timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz and folk of the 1920s and ’30s—classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Although they&rsquo more
Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee