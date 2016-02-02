Overture Center For The Arts
‘The Mojo and the Sayso’ For Transcending Grief
Bronzeville Arts Ensemble and Theatre LILA’s production of The Mojo and the Sayso is an astute and timely masterpiece. Inspired by the 1974 shooting of a black 10-year-old by a police officer who allegedly mistook him for a burglar, Aishah ... more
Feb 2, 2016 4:44 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Madison Opera’s ‘Tosca’: A fine performance of a ‘shabby little shocker’
A diva and a sharp knife prove a deadly combination in Tosca, which opened Madison Opera’s season this past weekend. But Giacomo Puccini’s perennial potboiler of love, death and political intrigue may have never sounded this good more
Nov 6, 2013 12:50 AM Michael Muckian Classical Music
Milwaukee Art Connects with Madison's James Watrous Gallery
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Jul 9, 2012 10:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Lucero w/ Amy LaVere, Cedric Burnside and Lightning Malcolm
It's almost a shame to lump in Lucero with all those other alt-country bands, since instead of the passive folk and timid retro-twang that predominate that genre, this Memphis group kicks up an edgier, rockier sound, a fiercer take on The R... more
Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee