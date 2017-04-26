RSS

By Owen Davies

harrypotter.jpg.jpe

Witchcraft and magic were prominent themes in fairytales, literature and theater before migrating to the nascent medium of film. “Witches on Screen," the final chapter of The OxfordIllustrated History of Witchcraft and Magi.. more

Apr 26, 2017 1:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

Have our discussions about politics become too venomous?Has our society become too full of conflict?While it may be difficult to measure, James Dimitri Topitzes, an assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee’s Helen Bader School of Social Welfare,... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage7895.jpe

Grimoires ,Books more

Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES