RSS
By Owen Davies
Witches on Screen
Witchcraft and magic were prominent themes in fairytales, literature and theater before migrating to the nascent medium of film. “Witches on Screen," the final chapter of The OxfordIllustrated History of Witchcraft and Magi.. more
Apr 26, 2017 1:01 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
How to Take the Venom Out of Political Debates
Have our discussions about politics become too venomous?Has our society become too full of conflict?While it may be difficult to measure, James Dimitri Topitzes, an assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee’s Helen Bader School of Social Welfare,... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Grimoires: A History of Magic Books (Oxford University Press), by Owen Davies
Grimoires ,Books more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!