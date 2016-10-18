RSS

Owen Pallett

twim_teaganandsarabypamelalittky.jpg.jpe

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

 Paris Blues is one of the greatest Hollywood jazzmovies—and one of the best films ever about the American expatriate experiencein Paris (back before the city became a museum of memories for tourists). The1961 gem (out on Blu-ray.. more

Jul 11, 2014 8:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10469.jpe

Toronto composer, violinist and singer Owen Pallett began his solo career under the nom de plume Final Fantasy, named for the video game series that inspired Pallett’s dream-like songs. After the inevitable copyright challenges, Pallett more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4861.jpe

Though it was somewhat overshadowed by new albums by fellow '80s underground rock luminaries Dinosaur Jr. and Sonic Youth, the Meat Puppets released an excellent late-period album last year, Sewn Together, which in its fusion of psychedelia and r.. more

Feb 3, 2010 7:35 PM On Music

blogimage4861.jpe

Just in time for the holiday’s, after 15 years apart Milwaukee’s familiar girl group Three Smart Girls have reunited for a two-night performances of jazz and pop standards (and more than a few h,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES