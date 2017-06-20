RSS

Owen Wilson

The latest feature from Pixar Studio, Cars 3, concerns the arrogant brashness of youth when it despises the experience of age, and the ability—even the necessity—of elders to adapt to changing times. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:34 PM Film Reviews

For his new film, Deepwater Horizon, director Peter Berg built a large-sized replica of the infamous oil rig, which is then pulled apart and engulfed in flames. The result is nonstop action as rescuers arrive and crew members try every poss... more

Sep 27, 2016 3:56 PM Film Clips

Owen Wilson and Pierce Brosnan star in No Escape, an action thriller set in an unnamed Southeast Asian country. more

Aug 25, 2015 7:57 PM Film Reviews

In the third installment of the tired Night at the Museum series, museum prison guard Larry (Ben Stiller) travels to England hoping to fix the disintegrating Egyptian tablet responsible for bringing museum exhibits all over the world to lif... more

Dec 17, 2014 11:50 AM Film Clips

In the near future, pubescent Andrew “Ender” Wiggin (Asa Butterfield) is recruited to Battle School where he and other kids are trained to fight against a hostile extraterrestrial race known as Formics. Col. Graff (Harrison Ford) command... more

Oct 30, 2013 1:22 AM Film Clips

Normal life paused a century ago in many places when the circus came to town. The performers trouped down Main Street in a cavalcade of wagons heavily carved and gilded. By the 1950s those rolling sculptures were more

Jun 6, 2013 2:31 AM Film Clips

<em>The Big Year </em>packs together three of the funniest Hollywood stars in a mildly mirthful spoof of “competitive birding”a strange contest between avid birdwatchers for spotting the greatest number of the winged creatures in a one-year period.. more

Feb 3, 2012 1:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

The nonentities increasingly populating the Rotten Tomatoes movie review site have complained about the theme of Cars 2, a cartoon that dares to question the fossil-fuel-industrial complex. Whether these so-called critics are against movies... more

Jul 12, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Books

