Owl City
An Intimate Anne Frank at Lake Country in Hartland
TheLake Country Playhouse is just a halfhour drive west of the heart of Milwaukee in Hartland, Wisconsin. This monththe Playhouse plays host to an intimate production of The Diary of AnneFrank. With modest set and costuming, the production bri.. more
Oct 2, 2014 9:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Far Side of the World
One of the best historical dramas in recentyears, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World , was a 2003 filmdirected by Peter Weir and starring Russell Crowe. Crowe played Jack Aubrey,the Napoleonic era Royal Navy officer created by.. more
May 2, 2013 12:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Owl City
Adam Young likely had no idea he was going to be such a divisive figure when he started making electro-pop on his computer to bide time during bouts of insomnia. However, sleeper #1 pop hit "Fireflies" and the album from which it came, Ocea... more
Jun 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Owl City
Minnesotan wallflower and Owl City brainchild Adam Young, one of last year’s biggest music success stories, built such word of mouth through his MySpace account that Universal Republic offered him a record contract. It was a smart more
May 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Owl City
The whimsical Owl City creates anall-around feel-good vibe. For the most part the lyrics Ocean Eyes ,CD Reviews more
Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Bobby Figlesthaler Album Reviews 1 Comments