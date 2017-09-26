Oxford University Press
The Oxford Illustrated History of Science (Oxford University Press), edited by Iwan Rhys Morus
The Oxford Illustrated History of Science, which despite its title (and many illustrations), is a collection of essays by authorities in various fields. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Margaret Thatcher: A Life and Legacy (Oxford University Press), by David Cannadine
With Margaret Thatcher: A Life and Legacy, British historian David Cannadine presents an even-handed assessment of Britain’s first female prime minister. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:42 PM David Luhrssen Books
More on War (Oxford University Press), by Martin Van Creveld
In More on War, Martin Van Creveld, a historian with ties to the Israeli military, sets out to rethink the theory of waging war in the present day. more
Jun 13, 2017 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
Gothic Tales (Oxford University Press), by Arthur Conan Doyle
Books can enrich lives and even save them. Although it’s not a remarkable assertion, it’s integral to Will Schwalbe’s argument in Books for Living for the continued relevance of books. Schwalbe has been active in web publishing, yet issues ... more
Apr 18, 2017 3:20 PM David Luhrssen Books
A Cabinet of Ancient Medical Curiosities: Strange Tales and Surprising Facts from the Healing Arts of Greece and Rome (Oxford University Press), by J.C. McKeown
UW-Madison classics professor J.C. McKeown readily admits he’s not giving the Greeks and Romans their due in A Cabinet of Ancient Medical Curiosities: Strange Tales and Surprising Facts from the Healing Arts of Greece and Rome. “The focus i... more
Mar 21, 2017 3:09 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East (Oxford University Press), by Roger Hardy
Experts on each of the nations included in Roger Hardy’s chronicle of Middle East politics, The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East, will probably find something omitted or amiss in his country-by-country assessment. Eve... more
Feb 7, 2017 2:41 PM David Luhrssen Books
Britain’s War 1937-1941: Into Battle (Oxford University Press), by Daniel Todman
Todman’s magisterial account is less about myth busting than exploring the context in which myths take hold. more
Dec 29, 2016 9:51 AM David Luhrssen Books
When Broadway Went to Hollywood
EthanMordden loves film and Broadway shows, yet is often frustrated when they meetand produce that hybrid known as the movie musical. With When Broadway Went toHollywood , the New Yorker-New York Times writer has composed a ra.. more
Dec 26, 2016 2:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Indian Cinema: A Very Short Introduction
Onpage one of Indian Cinema: A Very Short Introduction , film historian AshishRajadhyaksha confesses that he has not written a “proper history” of hissubject, pleading that so vast a subject cold not be contained within the.. more
Nov 23, 2016 3:34 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The Face of Britain: A History of the Nation Through Its Portraits (Oxford University Press), by Simon Schama
Simon Schama became a celebrity intellectual for his PBS series “The Power of Art,” but much of his academic work has concerned British history. With The Face of Britain: A History of the Nation Through Its Portraits, Schama brings toget... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:07 PM David Luhrssen Books
Harmful and Undesirable: Book Censorship in Nazi Germany (Oxford University Press), by Guenter Lewy
Harmful and Undesirable: Book Censorship in Nazi Germany by Guenter Lewy goes beyond the infamy of book burnings and examines how the regime’s censorship system operated. Lewy finds squabbling and overlapping jurisdictions vying for control... more
Oct 4, 2016 2:11 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Conceit of Humanitarian Intervention (Oxford University Press), by Rajan Menon
Rajan Menon, a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Institute of War and Peace Studies, is a pessimist when it comes to intervening to prevent genocides, thwart civil wars and relieve oppression. Menon’s tightly focused essay, T... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:17 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Struggle for Democracy
At a time when the meaning of democracy is being tested by demagogues and super-delegates in the U.S., a divisive referendum in the U.K. and the persistence of dictatorships abroad, a pair of books,Books more
Aug 23, 2016 2:41 PM David Luhrssen Books
Shakespeare’s Comedies: A Very Short Introduction (Oxford University Press), by Bart van Es
William Shakespeare hasn’t stood still through the centuries. As Bart van Es points out in this engaging essay, his texts are rich enough to bare many sorts of stagings and settings. Prior to Shakespeare, plays were populated by types. He f... more
Jul 5, 2016 2:38 PM David Luhrssen Books
Redeeming the Kamasutra (Oxford University Press), by Wendy Doniger
For Wendy Doniger, a University of Chicago professor who has written extensively on Hinduism, Redeeming the Kamasutra is a response to unwarranted attacks on the book. Doniger packs many ideas into her slender book, starting with the histor... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:31 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Rising: Ireland Easter 1916 (Oxford University Press), by Fearghal McGarry
Although the 1916 Easter Rising became a mythic event in Ireland’s struggle for independence, its meaning has always been contested. As Queen’s University history professor Fearghal McGarry writes in his detailed and thoroughly readable acc... more
Mar 22, 2016 2:08 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Land Shall be Deluged in Blood
Writer-director-star Nate Parker is being provocative bycalling his upcoming film about the Nat Turner slave revolt The Birth of aNation. The title is meant as a rebuke to D.W. Griffith’s notorious 1915 movieof the same name, a production steep.. more
Mar 8, 2016 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
After the Sound of Music
Hollywood musicals ruled box offices—untilsuddenly they didn’t. A long history led to that drastic turnaround. Talkingpictures began with a musical, The JazzSinger , and as technology developed, musicals became the showboat.. more
Feb 7, 2014 10:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sounds of War, Sounds of Symphony
WaltDisney’s 1940 marriage of symphony and animation, Fantasia , is probably the mostfamiliar artifact of a half-forgotten time when classical music occupied a moresubstantial place in popular culture than nowadays. The importa.. more
Aug 13, 2013 3:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
From Cthulhu to Alien
Thestories of H.P. Lovecraft, the reclusive New England master of cosmic horror,have been the source for around two-dozen movies. In scanning the list, Irealize that most have slipped past me unseen, and those I did watch were.. more
Jul 3, 2013 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood