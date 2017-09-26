Oxford University Press

RSS

The Oxford Illustrated History of Science, which despite its title (and many illustrations), is a collection of essays by authorities in various fields. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Books

With Margaret Thatcher: A Life and Legacy, British historian David Cannadine presents an even-handed assessment of Britain’s first female prime minister. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:42 PM Books

In More on War, Martin Van Creveld, a historian with ties to the Israeli military, sets out to rethink the theory of waging war in the present day. more

Jun 13, 2017 2:12 PM Books

Books can enrich lives and even save them. Although it’s not a remarkable assertion, it’s integral to Will Schwalbe’s argument in Books for Living for the continued relevance of books. Schwalbe has been active in web publishing, yet issues ... more

Apr 18, 2017 3:20 PM Books

UW-Madison classics professor J.C. McKeown readily admits he’s not giving the Greeks and Romans their due in A Cabinet of Ancient Medical Curiosities: Strange Tales and Surprising Facts from the Healing Arts of Greece and Rome. “The focus i... more

Mar 21, 2017 3:09 PM Books

Experts on each of the nations included in Roger Hardy’s chronicle of Middle East politics, The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East, will probably find something omitted or amiss in his country-by-country assessment. Eve... more

Feb 7, 2017 2:41 PM Books

Todman’s magisterial account is less about myth busting than exploring the context in which myths take hold. more

Dec 29, 2016 9:51 AM Books

EthanMordden loves film and Broadway shows, yet is often frustrated when they meetand produce that hybrid known as the movie musical. With When Broadway Went toHollywood , the New Yorker-New York Times writer has composed a ra.. more

Dec 26, 2016 2:04 PM I Hate Hollywood

Onpage one of Indian Cinema: A Very Short Introduction , film historian AshishRajadhyaksha confesses that he has not written a “proper history” of hissubject, pleading that so vast a subject cold not be contained within the.. more

Nov 23, 2016 3:34 PM I Hate Hollywood

Simon Schama became a celebrity intellectual for his PBS series “The Power of Art,” but much of his academic work has concerned British history. With The Face of Britain: A History of the Nation Through Its Portraits, Schama brings toget... more

Oct 11, 2016 2:07 PM Books

Harmful and Undesirable: Book Censorship in Nazi Germany by Guenter Lewy goes beyond the infamy of book burnings and examines how the regime’s censorship system operated. Lewy finds squabbling and overlapping jurisdictions vying for control... more

Oct 4, 2016 2:11 PM Books

Rajan Menon, a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Institute of War and Peace Studies, is a pessimist when it comes to intervening to prevent genocides, thwart civil wars and relieve oppression. Menon’s tightly focused essay, T... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:17 PM Books

At a time when the meaning of democracy is being tested by demagogues and super-delegates in the U.S., a divisive referendum in the U.K. and the persistence of dictatorships abroad, a pair of books,Books more

Aug 23, 2016 2:41 PM Books

William Shakespeare hasn’t stood still through the centuries. As Bart van Es points out in this engaging essay, his texts are rich enough to bare many sorts of stagings and settings. Prior to Shakespeare, plays were populated by types. He f... more

Jul 5, 2016 2:38 PM Books

For Wendy Doniger, a University of Chicago professor who has written extensively on Hinduism, Redeeming the Kamasutra is a response to unwarranted attacks on the book. Doniger packs many ideas into her slender book, starting with the histor... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:31 PM Books

Although the 1916 Easter Rising became a mythic event in Ireland’s struggle for independence, its meaning has always been contested. As Queen’s University history professor Fearghal McGarry writes in his detailed and thoroughly readable acc... more

Mar 22, 2016 2:08 PM Books

Writer-director-star Nate Parker is being provocative bycalling his upcoming film about the Nat Turner slave revolt The Birth of aNation. The title is meant as a rebuke to D.W. Griffith’s notorious 1915 movieof the same name, a production steep.. more

Mar 8, 2016 1:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Hollywood musicals ruled box offices—untilsuddenly they didn’t. A long history led to that drastic turnaround. Talkingpictures began with a musical, The JazzSinger , and as technology developed, musicals became the showboat.. more

Feb 7, 2014 10:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

 WaltDisney’s 1940 marriage of symphony and animation, Fantasia , is probably the mostfamiliar artifact of a half-forgotten time when classical music occupied a moresubstantial place in popular culture than nowadays. The importa.. more

Aug 13, 2013 3:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Thestories of H.P. Lovecraft, the reclusive New England master of cosmic horror,have been the source for around two-dozen movies. In scanning the list, Irealize that most have slipped past me unseen, and those I did watch were.. more

Jul 3, 2013 3:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

