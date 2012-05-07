RSS
Oxford
The Bhagavad Gita: A New Translation (W.W. Norton), by Gavin Flood & Charles Martin
In their introduction, Oxford Hindu studies professor Gavin Flood and American poet Charles Martin make their case for the enduring relevance of the Bhagavad Gita. Aside from its canonical status in the Hindu scriptures, with its emphasis..... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Exit Music: The Radiohead Story (Backbeat), by Mac Randall
The final chapter on rock history might yet be written, but meanwhile, it looks as if Radiohead could be the music's last superstar band. In his linear, blow-by-blow account, American music writer Mac Randall traces the band's emotional ene... more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
It's More Than "Techno-Whoops"
Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Revisiting a Classic
Brideshead Revisited ,Film more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
