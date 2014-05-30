RSS

Oye! And Klassik

Young Milwaukee rappers are coming up all the time,so it shouldn’t be news that there’s a fresh crop of up and comers looking tomake a name for themselves. That’s always the case. Still it’s hard not to lookat the burgeoning talent in the scene.. more

May 30, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee rapper ¡OYE! introduced himself last year with In My Mind , an arty five-song digital EP that took inspiration from his Latin heritage, which he followed up with another free EP... more

Aug 12, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s Karl Iglesias has been rapping under the name OYE! for less than two years, but he’s already played support for some big shows with Wale, Ludacris, Colin Munroe and Young Chris. Tonight at MOCT, the young Puerto Rican emcee more

Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

