Milwaukee Rapper E.L Offers an Immersive Vision on his 'Retrospective 2' Mixtape
Young Milwaukee rappers are coming up all the time,so it shouldn’t be news that there’s a fresh crop of up and comers looking tomake a name for themselves. That’s always the case. Still it’s hard not to lookat the burgeoning talent in the scene.. more
May 30, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
¡OYE! and Klassik
Milwaukee rapper ¡OYE! introduced himself last year with In My Mind , an arty five-song digital EP that took inspiration from his Latin heritage, which he followed up with another free EP... more
Aug 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
OYE! and Klassik
Milwaukee’s Karl Iglesias has been rapping under the name OYE! for less than two years, but he’s already played support for some big shows with Wale, Ludacris, Colin Munroe and Young Chris. Tonight at MOCT, the young Puerto Rican emcee more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee