Saving Our Democracy: April 27-May 3, 2017
Each week, the Shepherd Express publicizes and promotes activities that peacefully push back against the discriminatory and reactionary actions and policies of the Trump administration. This week’s offerings include: the YWCA’s Stand Agains... more
Apr 25, 2017 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Five Reasons Why Rich Americans Grow Richer as the Middle Class Declines
If you want to see what’s wrong with America, take a good look at the list of the 400 richest Americans—the Forbes 400. While the economy struggled to create jobs, it was another banner year for the super-rich... more
Oct 3, 2012 4:35 PM Les Leopold News Features
Museum of Wisconsin Art Weaves Dual Opening
Stitched drawings and paintings take the place of more traditional works of paper, pencil, oil paint and watercolor in two exhibitions at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. The museum holds a dual opening March 28 for “Uncommon Threads... more
Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts