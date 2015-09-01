RSS

Paal Nilssen-Love

10372197_10152070896621433_3815635473831372873_n.jpg.jpe

brandonwozniakmusic.com

Once upon a timeI played DJ in the basement of a hotel in Città di Castello, Italy. My audience was an international group ofphilosophers who convene in the scenic city for an annual three-week programcalled the Collegium Phaenomenologic.. more

Sep 1, 2015 1:33 AM Around MKE

large unit.jpg.jpe

Large Unit- FB

In a recent OffThe Cuff interview,Hal Rammel waxed optimistic about the future of improvised music in Milwaukee:“There has been an explosion of interest and activity in the past few yearsthat puts Milwaukee on par with Chicago.” June alo.. more

Jun 19, 2015 4:51 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage12006.jpe

What began as a Walker’s Point street festival circa 1977 is now an expansive, three-day taste of Mexican culture. The fiesta will feature regional cuisine from a variety of local sources, with vendors and exhibits involving music... more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11754.jpe

Undoubtedly, the 2004 communiqués of torture and detainee abuse at Abu Ghraib prison are still among the most infamous of the war in Iraq. Shocking photographs involving American GIs and Iraqi prisoners wiped away the last vestiges of hope ... more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES